Tuesday, September 18, 2018
This year's MOJA Festival poster was designed by high school junior, John Christopher Wright II
The fest kicks off on Sept. 27
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 4:40 PM
Today we got the first look at MOJA 2018's festival poster, and as impressed as we are with how it looks, we're even more impressed with who designed it — a high school junior, John Christopher Wright III. Wright lives in North Charleston and attends the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities Residential High School in Greenville, S.C.
Wright's parents first knew he had a gift for the visual arts when he drew an exact replica of Sponge Bog at age three (that's usually the tip off for us, too). Last year he was selected as the featured artist for the Black Ink book festival held by Charleston County Public Libraries, and this year his work will be exhibited for the month of December at the Main Library's Saul Alexander Foundation Gallery.
Wright will be honored at the MOJA Community Tribute luncheon on Oct. 6 (which you can buy tickets to online
).
Check out the full schedule for MOJA, held this year from Sept. 27-Oct. 7, online
.
