Local theaters add makeup performances to their schedule this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Stage

Did somebody say three extra shows???

A lil hurricane can't stop local theaters from making up missed performances from this past week. Charleston Stage, Village Repertory Company, and Flowertown Players are adding performances this weekend to make up for time lost during last week's storm.On Sat. Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. Village Rep performsfor its final weekend run. Our theater critic, Maura Hogan, had this to say of the Woolfe Street Playhouse show: "The play skillfully navigates less-charted territory in boy-powered classics retold successfully by instead placing young girls at the helm."Flowertown Players have added performances ofafter last week's cancellations. New show dates are this Fri. Sept. 21 and Sat. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and next Thurs.-Sat. at 8 p.m., with a 3 p.m. performance this Sun. Sept. 23.Charleston Stage has added three performances ofto their lineup this week. Hogan got to see the production earlier this month saying, "All in all, the energetic, committed cast brought both sport and esprit to the show." Check out the additional shows on Wed. Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sat. Sept. 22 at 2 p.m., and Sun. Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (these are in addition to already scheduled shows, check the full schedule online).