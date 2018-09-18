Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Local theaters add makeup performances to their schedule this weekend

The show(s) must go on

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge Did somebody say three extra shows??? - COURTESY CHARLESTON STAGE
  • Courtesy Charleston Stage
  • Did somebody say three extra shows???
A lil hurricane can't stop local theaters from making up missed performances from this past week. Charleston Stage, Village Repertory Company, and Flowertown Players are adding performances this weekend to make up for time lost during last week's storm.

On Sat. Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. Village Rep performs Treasure Island for its final weekend run. Our theater critic, Maura Hogan, had this to say of the Woolfe Street Playhouse show: "The play skillfully navigates less-charted territory in boy-powered classics retold successfully by instead placing young girls at the helm."
Event Details Treasure Island
@ Woolfe Street Playhouse
34 Woolfe St.
Downtown
Charleston, S.C.
When: Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 23, 3 p.m.
Price: $15+
Theater
Flowertown Players have added performances of 12 Angry Men after last week's cancellations. New show dates are this Fri. Sept. 21 and Sat. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and next Thurs.-Sat. at 8 p.m., with a 3 p.m. performance this Sun. Sept. 23.
Event Details 12 Angry Men
@ James F. Dean Community Theatre
133 S. Main St.
Summerville
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Sept. 23, 3 p.m. and Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29
(843) 875-9251
Price: $15/general
Buy Tickets
Theater
Charleston Stage has added three performances of Mamma Mia! to their lineup this week. Hogan got to see the production earlier this month saying, "All in all, the energetic, committed cast brought both sport and esprit to the show." Check out the additional shows on Wed. Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sat. Sept. 22 at 2 p.m., and Sun. Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (these are in addition to already scheduled shows, check the full schedule online). 
Event Details Charleston Stage's Mamma Mia!
@ Dock Street Theatre
135 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sundays, 3-5 p.m. and Thu., Sept. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 23
(843) 647-7363
Price: $28.75-$70.75
Buy Tickets
Theater

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Charleston Stage's Mamma Mia! @ Dock Street Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sundays, 3-5 p.m. and Thu., Sept. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 23 $28.75-$70.75
    • Comments (1)
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    12 Angry Men @ James F. Dean Community Theatre

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 8-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Sept. 23, 3 p.m. and Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29 $15/general
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Treasure Island @ Woolfe Street Playhouse

    • Sat., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 23, 3 p.m. $15+

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS