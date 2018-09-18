Local theaters add makeup performances to their schedule this weekend

click to enlarge
Did somebody say three extra shows???
A lil hurricane can't stop local theaters from making up missed performances from this past week. Charleston Stage, Village Repertory Company, and Flowertown Players are adding performances this weekend to make up for time lost during last week's storm.
On Sat. Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. Village Rep performs Treasure Island
for its final weekend run. Our theater critic, Maura Hogan, had this to say of the Woolfe Street Playhouse show: "The play skillfully navigates less-charted territory in boy-powered classics retold successfully by instead placing young girls at the helm."
Flowertown Players have added performances of 12 Angry Men
after last week's cancellations. New show dates are this Fri. Sept. 21 and Sat. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and next Thurs.-Sat. at 8 p.m., with a 3 p.m. performance this Sun. Sept. 23.
@ James F. Dean Community Theatre
133 S. Main St.
Summerville
Charleston,
SC
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Sept. 23, 3 p.m. and Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 29
(843) 875-9251
Price:
$15/general
Charleston Stage has added three performances of Mamma Mia!
to their lineup this week. Hogan got to see the production earlier this month saying, "All in all, the energetic, committed cast brought both sport and esprit to the show." Check out the additional shows on Wed. Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sat. Sept. 22 at 2 p.m., and Sun. Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (these are in addition to already scheduled shows, check the full schedule online).