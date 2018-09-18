Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Chs Library Society hosts a night of military history on Thurs. Oct. 4

Three authors, one spot

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 4:19 PM

On Thurs. Oct. 4 the Charleston Library Society (CLS) hosts both award-winning and best-selling authors, James Scott, Hampton Sides, and Jim Hornfischer for an evening of history. Hornfischer, the author of multiple books on the U.S. Navy, will moderate a talk between Scott and Sides. Tickets are just $10 for nonmembers and $5 for CLS members, and can be purchased by calling (843) 723-9912 or heading online.

Military historian and Pulitzer prize finalist James Scott will discuss his book, Rampage: MacArthur, Yamashita, and the Battle of Manila, a definitive history of one of the most brutal campaigns of the Pacific. Award-winning editor and author Hampton Sides discusses his latest book, On Desperate Ground, which chronicles feats of heroism by Marines during the Korean War.

Moderator Hornfischer has written four books about the U.S. Navy during WWII, which are all NYT best-sellers and have led reviewers to rate him as "one of the most commanding naval historians writing today."

Event Details A Night of Military History
@ Charleston Library Society
164 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Oct. 4, 6 p.m.
Price: $10/nonmembers, $5/Library Society members
