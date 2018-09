Chs Library Society hosts a night of military history on Thurs. Oct. 4

click to enlarge Provided

Join award-winning editor and author Hampton Sides during this talk at the Charleston Library Society.

On Thurs. Oct. 4 the Charleston Library Society (CLS) hosts both award-winning and best-selling authors, James Scott, Hampton Sides, and Jim Hornfischer for an evening of history. Hornfischer, the author of multiple books on the U.S. Navy, will moderate a talk between Scott and Sides. Tickets are just $10 for nonmembers and $5 for CLS members, and can be purchased by calling (843) 723-9912 or heading online Military historian and Pulitzer prize finalist James Scott will discuss his book,, a definitive history of one of the most brutal campaigns of the Pacific. Award-winning editor and author Hampton Sides discusses his latest book,, which chronicles feats of heroism by Marines during the Korean War.Moderator Hornfischer has written four books about the U.S. Navy during WWII, which are allbest-sellers and have led reviewers to rate him as "one of the most commanding naval historians writing today."Learn more about the Library Society's speaker series online