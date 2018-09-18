Chs Library Society hosts a night of military history on Thurs. Oct. 4

click to enlarge
Join award-winning editor and author Hampton Sides during this talk at the Charleston Library Society.
On Thurs. Oct. 4 the Charleston Library Society (CLS) hosts both award-winning and best-selling authors, James Scott, Hampton Sides, and Jim Hornfischer for an evening of history. Hornfischer, the author of multiple books on the U.S. Navy, will moderate a talk between Scott and Sides. Tickets are just $10 for nonmembers and $5 for CLS members, and can be purchased by calling (843) 723-9912 or heading online
Military historian and Pulitzer prize finalist James Scott will discuss his book, Rampage: MacArthur, Yamashita, and the Battle of Manila
, a definitive history of one of the most brutal campaigns of the Pacific. Award-winning editor and author Hampton Sides discusses his latest book, On Desperate Ground
, which chronicles feats of heroism by Marines during the Korean War.
Moderator Hornfischer has written four books about the U.S. Navy during WWII, which are all NYT
best-sellers and have led reviewers to rate him as "one of the most commanding naval historians writing today."
Learn more about the Library Society's speaker series online
