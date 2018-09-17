Monday, September 17, 2018
The Mill celebrates 10 years of underground art with eclectic group show this Saturday
Eyeball art
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 12:57 PM
click to enlarge
-
Phillip Hyman
-
New work by Hyman, hand-cut stencils, painted in layers with aerosol on repurposed plywood, "Godzilla."
Park Circle's The Mill owner, Shawn Wally Wolter, says that the space has served as an art venue for underground artists for over 10 years. And the guy to thank for that is local artist Phillip Hyman, who has offered The Mill as a platform for artists who are usually not asked to be in other, more conventional art shows around town. The Mill celebrates a decade of underground art with a group show this Sat. Sept. 22 from 8-10 p.m.
This Saturday's show, Coloring Outside the Lines
, features local artists Layna Foster, Ted Pickering, Phillip Hyman, META, Linda Davis, Christina Rodino, Mike Lane, and Jason Lane. Artists will be on hand from 8-10 p.m. to chat with visitors.
The event page
for Outside the Lines
, praises the perks of underground art — not only is it pushing the boundaries of what people normally see in Charleston, it's also pretty damn reasonably priced.
Learn more about art shows put on by Hyman online
.
Tags: The Mill, Phillip Hyman, Image