New Bill Murray documentary explores "life lessons learned from a mythical man"

click to enlarge Facebook

No one will ever believe you, but there is a new documentary about Bill Murray. Specifically, about Bill Murray stories.tries to figure out thebehind the Bill."Why would such a big celebrity insert himself into these random situations? This is a search for answers," says the filmmaker, Tommy Avallone, in the trailer. While trying to attribute deeper meaning to Bill Murray's antics feels like trying to find the meaning of life from a puppy, we posit that the answer is just because he can, but more importantly, because he wants to.The doc interviews some of the people who were there for some of Bill's most notorious sightings, including when he crashed a kickball game and an engagement photoshoot . Charlestonians are well aware of Mr. Murray's shenanigans closer to his adopted home, which have included: crashing a bachelor party convincing Danny McBride to relocate , you get it.The new trailer for the doc features local figures like chef Brett McKee, photographer Raheel Gauba, and Mayor John Tecklenburg at a Charleston RiverDogs game.The feel-good documentary features some great shots of Charleston and promises never-before-seen footage of our most famous resident.opens in select theaters and will be available online on Oct. 26.