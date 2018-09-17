From the director of The Book of Mormon, musical comedy Something Rotten! hits N. Chs. PAC this November

Shakespeare who? The Bottom brothers are going to wow the world with their new art form ... the musical!
Something Rotten!, originally directed and choreographed on Broadway by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (of Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon, and Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick, and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O’Farrell, heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Nov. 12 and 13.
Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, the musical about two brother playwrights stuck in the shadows of the greatest playwright of all time, Will Shakespeare, has been deemed the "funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years," by Time Out New York. Tickets (which range from $30-$70) go on sale next Mon. Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
The New York Post calls Something Rotten! "a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house." The plot is simple: Nick and Nigel Bottom can't live up to Renaissance rockstar, William Shakespeare. That is until a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theater — a performance that includes singing, dancing, and acting. You know, like a musical. The Bottom brothers set out to write just that.