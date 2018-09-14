Here's how Dock Street Theatre prepped its pit to fight floods ahead of Florence

Charleston Stage's Mamma Mia! is ABBA-Happy

That Seventies Show

Bedazzled bellbottoms, fluffed-up feather boas and plenty of frothy pop usher in Charleston Stage's 2018-19 season, loading up the Dock Street Theatre stage with pure, unapologetic fun. The company is getting their seventies on by way of Mamma Mia!, a new production of playwright Catherine Johnson's ABBA-happy show that, since its 1999 West End debut, has enjoyed hearty runs on Broadway and beyond — plus a 2008 film rendition starring A-listers like Meryl Streep and Colin Firth.

By Maura Hogan

Features