Itinerant Literate's got all your Hurricane Florence reading recommendations

click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith
-
"[A bookstore should be] a place where kids can go, no matter who they are, no matter the circumstance, because we were those kids."
When the power goes out and your phone dies (we don't want this to happen, but we can't rule it out), the time comes to pick up a book. Local mobile-turned-mortar bookstore, Itinerant Literate, has all the books you'll need this hurricane season, from enthralling young adult trilogies to soothing 'everything will be OK, kids' reads.
Julia Turner, co-owner of Itinerant Literate Bookstop
(4824 Chateau Ave.) in Park Circle has some recs:
The Conquerors Saga by Kiersten White (And I Darken, Now I Rise, and Bright We Burn)
click to enlarge
This is a super-engrossing, alternate history YA series that retells the story of the fall of Constantinople and Vlad the Conqueror with Vlad being a girl (Lada), who is ruthless but passionately dedicated to her country and cause.
The Weather Detective by Peter Wohlleben
At what temperature do bees stay home? Why do southerly winds in winter often bring storms? How can birdsong or flower scents help you tell the time? These are among the many questions Wohlleben poses in his newly translated book. Full of the very latest discoveries, combined with ancient now-forgotten lore, The Weather Detective
helps you read nature’s secret signs and discover a rich new layer of meaning in the world around you.
Be a Llama (and Stay a Little Calmer) by Sarah Ford
Sweet natured, sociable, and blessed with great hair, Llama is taking on the world ... she is doing it one step at a time and staying really, really chilled. Take a leaf out of Llama's book and seek out the calm amidst the chaos.
The Half-Drowned King by Linnea Hartsuyker (Second in series: The Sea Queen)
An exhilarating saga of the Vikings that conjures a brutal, superstitious, and thrilling ninth-century world and the birth of a kingdom—the debut installment in a historical literary trilogy that combines the bold imagination and sweeping narrative power of Game of Thrones, Vikings
, and Outlander.
Hurricane Child by Kheryn Callender (ages 8-12)
Being born during a hurricane is unlucky, and twelve-year-old Caroline has had her share of bad luck lately. She's hated and bullied by everyone in her small school on St. Thomas of the U.S. Virgin Islands, a spirit only she can see won't stop following her, and, worst of all, Caroline's mother left home one day and never came back. But when a new student named Kalinda arrives, Caroline's luck begins to turn around.
Kalinda, a solemn girl from Barbados with a special smile for everyone, becomes Caroline's first and only friend, and the person for whom Caroline has begun to develop a crush. Now, Caroline must find the strength to confront her feelings for Kalinda, brave the spirit stalking her through the islands, and face the reason her mother abandoned her. Together, Caroline and Kalinda must set out in a hurricane to find Caroline's missing mother, before Caroline loses her forever.
Itinerant Literate Bookstop plans on staying open through today (Tues. Sept. 11) and will update their social media with any weather-related schedule changes later this week. And yes all of these books are available for purchase at the Bookstop, a.k.a. your one stop storm shop (for reading material at least).