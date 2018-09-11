All ears: City Paper's top recs for podcast listening during Hurricane Florence

click to enlarge
Stay sexy and don't get murdered. Listen to these podcasts!
Stuck at home or in the car? Here's what we're listening to right now.
Title
: Teacher's Pet
Genre
: True Crime
Pros
: This one is long and strong, baby (there are plenty of episodes to keep you occupied)
Cons
: The Australian accents can get a little thick and the storyline can drag at times (this is an ongoing investigation, so that's part of the deal)
Summary
: In 1982 Lynn Dawson went missing and no one has seen her since — well, unless you ask her husband, who is the main suspect in what becomes a murder case. Filled with sordid details, fascinating facts about the Australian justice system, and emotional testimony from friends and family of the missing woman, this podcast keeps you coming back for more. —Connelly Hardaway
Listen here.
Title
: Dirty John
Genre
: True Crime
Pros
: In the vein of Teacher's Pet (I have a type, OK), this podcast is hosted by a journalist (Christopher Goffard) and created by the Los Angeles Times
, so these guys know what they're doing
Cons
: None so far — hey, I just started!
Summary:
according to one of the podcast's producers, wondery.com
: "Debra Newell is a successful interior designer. She meets John Meehan, a handsome man who seems to check all the boxes: attentive, available, just back from a year in Iraq with Doctors Without Borders. But her family doesn’t like John, and they get entangled in an increasingly complex web of love, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival. Reported and hosted by Christopher Goffard from the L.A. Times."
Listen here.
Title
: My Favorite Murder
Genre
: True Crime/Comedy
Pros
: Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff are witty, hilarious, crude, and fabulous, and the crimes they discuss are so far-reaching, even true crime aficionados will hear new material
Cons
: The two can go off on tangents — like, major tangents. You've got to be in it for the long haul
Summary
: This true crime podcast, released in Jan. 2016, has garnered a world-wide following. Karen and Georgia (plus Steven, the show's audio engineer, and Elvis, Georgia's very vocal Siamese cat) use every episode to discuss two true crimes, ranging from the gorily gruesome to the hilariously strange. They also have minisodes, which are only about 30 minutes, and include true crime stories or just funny accounts from listeners. It's like icing on the bloody cake. —Mary Scott Hardaway
Listen here
.
Title
: Disgraceland
Genre
: Rock 'n' roll meets true crime
Pros
: The narrator/creator Jake Brennan is very entertaining, engaging, an incredible storyteller (this is definitely his calling), and uses the f-bomb just as much as I do
Cons
: Narrator doesn't live anywhere near South Carolina, so we're not likely to become friends. Seriously the only con
Summary
: Did Jerry Lee Lewis crash his car into Graceland on purpose, likely murder his last two wives, and continue to live and breathe freely to this very day? Did Sid Vicious's mom finally act like a mother the moment she killed her son with his final heroin dose, saving her pretty boy from a doomed life in prison for killing his one true love, Nancy? Did James Brown show up the mob when they tried to ruin his show at The Apollo by unleashing a bag of rats in the venue? Was Frank Sinatra JFK's pimp? Was the smoothest soul singer ever to live, Sam Cooke, justifiably shot dead by a motel owner after he aggressively attacked a woman? Did Keith Richards get it on with the mom of Canada's now prime minister Justin Trudeau (while she was the wife of Canada's then-prime minister)? Will all-a-this and more will make you a Disgraceland diehard? Fucking right it will. —Kelly Rae Smith
Listen here.
Title
: My Dad Wrote a Porno
Genre
: Comedy-Porn
Pros
: So ridiculous it will make you laugh with your whole being, a perfect antidote for stresses surrounding, oh, say, a hurricane. Also, there a lot of episodes, all short and sweet. Also, British accents, which is always a plus.
Cons
: Not a good idea to operate heavy machinery while listening as it's just too funny to not bend over laughing while doing anything from running on a treadmill (I had to stand on the sides a lot to laugh) to driving a car — you've been warned
Summary
: This podcast is like Mystery Science Theater 3000 meets porn fiction, with your dad. The main narrator's father has written a porn novella humorously titled Belinda Blinked
. Dad's pen name is Rocky Flintstone. This is all a painfully, achingly funny true story. During each episode, the narrator and his two funny friends read a chapter and laugh their way through the awkwardness, making fun of Rocky's peculiar storytelling skills or lack thereof. You never knew a London-based pots-and-pans company could be so raunchy. —KRS
Listen here.
Title
: Still Processing
Genre
: Culture & Society
Summary
: Two culture writers at The New York Times
talk Black culture, art, entertainment, and politics. Very conversational but equally as engaging. —Adam Manno
Listen here
.
Title
: Black Girl Brunch
Genre
: Culture, Celeb Gossip, Health
Summary
: Two young women from Philly talk celebrity gossip and internet culture. Not for the faint of heart. —AM
Listen here.
Title
: Radio Ambulante
Genre
: Latin American Culture
Summary
: Spanish-language investigative journalism presented in a story-telling format from across Latin America. —AM
Listen here
.
Title
: The Read
Genre
: Culture & Entertainment
Summary
: Popular podcast about culture and entertainment. Fun banter between two hosts who are also good friends. —AM
Listen here.
Title
: The Dollop
Genre
: Comedy, American History
Pros
: Funny, interesting, (semi-) educational
Cons
: Some topics can be hit or miss
Summary
: The Dollop is a "bi-weekly/lingual/sexual" American history podcast hosted by labradoodle-daddy Dave Anthony. In each episode, Anthony reads a story from history to his friend and fellow comedian, Gareth Reynolds, who doesn't know what the topic is about. The duo take a deep dive into whatever obscure or absurd story is the topic for the week, crack jokes, and generally revel in the absurdity of it all. Some episodes take a deep dive into one-off headlines (227 - Whalesplosion), modern history (239 - Enron), and others take a look at people (241 - The Two Indigenous Actors). The episodes with Australian comedian Wil Anderson are particularly fun. In 2016 it was named as one of the "the 50 podcasts you need to hear" by The Guardian
and consistently appears in the top 50 podcasts on iTunes. Anthony wrote for three seasons on IFC's Maron and his latest comedy album debuted at #1 on iTunes and Reynolds writes for Arrested Development
and was voted best comedian by L.A. Weekly
. Since the duo skips around history, skip around to topics that interest you or sound interesting. Some recommended places to start: 12 - The Rube, 200 - Otto in the Attic, 30 - The Taxidermist, but you can't really go wrong. You'll thank me later. —Lauren Hurlock
Listen here.
Title:
Limetown
Genre
: Mystery/Sci-fi/Performing Arts
Pros
: Mystery, X-Files meets Serial
Cons
: one season, cliffhanger
Summary
: Limetown is an investigation by American Public Radio reporter Lia Haddock into what happened in 2005 when more than 300 people disappeared from a community supporting a neuroscience facility in Tennessee. When it originally premiered in 2015, it immediately shot to the top of the charts and received praise like "Why 'Limetown' heralds a renaissance in radio drama" from The Chicago Tribune
. A second season was announced which will debut on Halloween 2018, so this is a great chance to catch up on the serial mystery. Stop here to be unspoiled! —LH
Listen here.
Spoilers follow
: Limetown received a lot of press when it first came out because listeners weren't quite sure if it was fiction, a la War of the Worlds. In today's climate where truth is stranger than fiction and true crime is everywhere, it is nice to listen to something where the only ramifications are fictional. —LH
Title
: Answer Me This!
Genre
: Comedy
Pros
: TONS of content, amazing hosts, British
Cons
: Can be a little dry
Summary
: Answer Me This! debuted in 2007 and the format has stayed largely the same. Now monthly, Helen Zaltzman (of the Allusionist) and Olly Mann read and answer questions read to them from the general public. Whether the listener wants advice or an explanation, Zaltzman and Mann do their best to research and bring them the answers they seek. An example from the latest episode is from "Richard from Birmingham," who asks, "Helen answer me this: if Noah did take two of all living creatures onto the ark, how big would the ark actually have to be?" Zaltzman, Mann, and Martin the sound guy answer the questions for the most part earnestly and with wit. Each episode clocks in at about 45 minutes and each question only gets a few minutes, so it's great for variety. Interestingly, their huge back catalog has some fascinating time capsules of simpler times where it didn't feel like everything was on fire. —LH
Listen here
.
Title
: The Allusionist
Genre
: Literature / Comedy
Pro
: Perfect for a word nerd, bookworm, or curious cat, British
Cons
: anti-pun
Summary
: The Allusionist is Helen Zaltzman's (of Answer Me This!) latest venture. It is self-described as "small adventures in language," but that doesn't quite do it justice. It is a look at language and its quirks, its history, and the why behind why we say the things we do. It is incredibly charming, informational, and good for a laugh. Example topics include: China's attempt to 'Ban the Pun' featuring the pun-run champion and her brother, Andy Zaltzman of the Bugle (episode 1); nicknames for underwear (2. 'Bosom Holder'); why it's called 'Going Viral' (episode 3); how swearing can be good for you (episode 74. 'Take A Swear Pill'); and a look at the language people have used to describe themselves to find a spouse, sexual partner, or just "someone to take care of your pigs." (episode 28: 'WLTM part I') —LH
Listen here.