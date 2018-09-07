YALLFest 2018 author lineup announced including writer of 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'

click to enlarge
Poster art by Nathan Durfee.
The eighth annual young adult book festival, YALLFest, hits Upper King Street this November with its usual array of book signings, author talks, and special panels. Today the full author roster was announced, including authors like Victoria Aveyard, Lamar Giles, Sarah Enni, David Levithan, James Patterson, Kass Morgan, Brendan Reichs, Angie Thomas, Corrie Wang, and many, many more.
Starting today you can purchase tickets
to keynote and spotlight conversations. The opening keynote features Jenny Han, perhaps best known for writing To All The Boys I've Loved Before
(a huge book-turned hit on Netflix if you haven't checked it out yet); and Morgan Matson, a bestselling American novelist and writer of NYT bestseller, Since You've Been Gone
.
On Sat. Nov. 10 a panel features prolific author and philanthropist James Patterson, writer of books like Alien Hunter, I, Alex Cross
, and The Quickie
; and Natasha Ngan, author of Girls of Paper and Fire, The Elites
, and The Memory Keepers
.
YALLFest's closing keynote features R.J. Palacio, graphic designer and author of children's books Wonder, 365 Days of Wonder
, and Auggie & Me: Three Wonder Stories;
and Neal Shusterman, who has won the National book Award for Young People's Literature for his book, Challenger Deep
.
While most festival events, including Friday night's YALLCrawl signings, are free and un-ticketed, there are a few free special events that do require tickets, like the Penguin Red Carpet Preview; those tickets will be released soon.
Check out the full author lineup and stay up to date with ticket releases online at yallfest.org
