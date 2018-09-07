Local printmaker Kyle Brown presents freshwater inspired fishing art in 'Hook + Pond' exhibit

click to enlarge
Local printmaker and painter Kyle Brown presents a series of limited edition prints at a new exhibit, Hook + Pond
, opening at West Ashley's mixed-use arts space, The Schoolhouse, on Wed. Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. Hook + Pond
features 15 freshwater-inspired works by Brown, from hooks and jigs to actual prints of fish, like largemouth bass and bluegill. The exhibit is sponsored by Straight to Art
, a local organization that helps artists sell and show their work.
Brown's journey to becoming an artist started years ago, when he worked as a relief worker in war zones and refugee camps in Rwanda, Mozambique, Turkey, and Honduras. According to Brown's artist bio, "these years profoundly affected his view of the world as well as his relationship to art, color, and the human condition."
Brown is also the former owner and founder of Oliver Pluff
, a wholesale tea company. During his time as a tea company owner, Brown designed 200 products, and subsequently fell in love with the art of printmaking, taking classes at Redux and growing his repertoire of both prints and paintings.
In an artist's statement, Brown says, "As I studied species of fish to look for ideas for abstract art, I noticed that fish have colored stripes that remind me of the stripes on Jupiter. I began screenprinting with the idea of pairing species of fish with planets, moons, and constellations."
Learn more about Brown's work online at fishingonjupiter.com
.