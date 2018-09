High school students' quilt work on display at Saul Alexander Gallery

click to enlarge Provided

Tonight head to the Main Library downtown for a new exhibit in the Saul Alexander Gallery,, opening with a reception from 6-7 p.m.features work from Stratford and Summerville High School students, as guided by local quilt maker, Peggie Hartwell. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.This group exhibition hopes to introduce viewers to the creative relationship between artists and their stories, allowing viewers an intimate look at what's going on in an artist's mind.Stay up to date with all of the library's events online at ccpl.org