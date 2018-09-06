Thursday, September 6, 2018

High school students' quilt work on display at Saul Alexander Gallery

Voices on fiber

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 12:44 PM

Tonight head to the Main Library downtown for a new exhibit in the Saul Alexander Gallery, Voices on Fiber Cloth, opening with a reception from 6-7 p.m. Voices on Fiber Cloth features work from Stratford and Summerville High School students, as guided by local quilt maker, Peggie Hartwell. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.

This group exhibition hopes to introduce viewers to the creative relationship between artists and their stories, allowing viewers an intimate look at what's going on in an artist's mind.

Stay up to date with all of the library's events online at ccpl.org.
Event Details Voices on Fiber Cloth
@ Saul Alexander Gallery
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Through Sept. 30 and Thu., Sept. 6, 6-7 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts

