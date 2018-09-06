Thursday, September 6, 2018
High school students' quilt work on display at Saul Alexander Gallery
Voices on fiber
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 12:44 PM
Tonight head to the Main Library downtown for a new exhibit in the Saul Alexander Gallery, Voices on Fiber Cloth
, opening with a reception from 6-7 p.m. Voices on Fiber Cloth
features work from Stratford and Summerville High School students, as guided by local quilt maker, Peggie Hartwell. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30.
This group exhibition hopes to introduce viewers to the creative relationship between artists and their stories, allowing viewers an intimate look at what's going on in an artist's mind.
