Charleston model, body positivity activist, and Instagram celeb La'Shaunae signs with Revolt Models

View this post on Instagram

I DID IT! I am now represented by @revoltmodelagency ❤️ Everyone knows how vocal I was about being a black model who is not the tallest and also bigger than a size 18, so this happening is surreal and so important to me. I grew up being told that things like this would never happen for a girl like me and i’m amazed and so proud and happy for myself. To all the ones who are still in school and being bullied for not being thin, and you have a dream that many people tell you is impossible, do NOT give up. I want to thank the people in my life who stuck around through many mental breakdowns and never left and to the people who reminded me of how important and special me and my message to the world is. Almost four years of applying to agencies and my hard work is finally starting to pay off. Thank you @sophiamaslin and @miriamarabella for seeing the star in me ❤️