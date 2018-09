Charleston model, body positivity activist, and Instagram celeb La'Shaunae signs with Revolt Models

A Charleston-based plus-size model who has quietly built a strong social media presence over the past couple of years is taking a leap most fashion hopefuls only dream of: signing with an international modeling agency.This week, La'Shaunae Steward announced on Instagram that she will now be represented by London-based Revolt Models, an agency founded by two sisters in 2017 that describes itself as "pursuing an eclectic range of unique individuals," as opposed to the "blank-canvases" often preferred by mainstream agencies.The fashionista has been outspoken about the "rejection, verbal abuse, and manipulation" she has suffered in the fashion world as a black, curvier model."Everyone knows how vocal I was about being a black model who is not the tallest and also bigger than a size 18, so this happening is surreal and so important to me," she said in an Instagram post announcing her new representation. "To all the ones who are still in school and being bullied for not being thin, and you have a dream that many people tell you is impossible, do NOT give up."The 22-year-old boasts more than 73,000 followers on Instagram, including the likes of R&B artists SZA, Lizzo, and Kehlani.She recently lent her online cred to Jeffrey Campbell, collaborating with the shoe company on a "size-inclusive capsule collection" of heels and thigh-high booys.This year, La'Shaunae has been featured in Vice's i-D magazine Refinery 29 , and Teen Vogue . You can check out her portfolio on Revolt's website