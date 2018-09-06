Thursday, September 6, 2018

Charleston model, body positivity activist, and Instagram celeb La'Shaunae signs with Revolt Models

"This happening is surreal and so important to me"

Posted by Adam Manno


A Charleston-based plus-size model who has quietly built a strong social media presence over the past couple of years is taking a leap most fashion hopefuls only dream of: signing with an international modeling agency.

This week, La'Shaunae Steward announced on Instagram that she will now be represented by London-based Revolt Models, an agency founded by two sisters in 2017 that describes itself as "pursuing an eclectic range of unique individuals," as opposed to the "blank-canvases" often preferred by mainstream agencies.

The fashionista has been outspoken about the "rejection, verbal abuse, and manipulation" she has suffered in the fashion world as a black, curvier model.

"Everyone knows how vocal I was about being a black model who is not the tallest and also bigger than a size 18, so this happening is surreal and so important to me," she said in an Instagram post announcing her new representation. "To all the ones who are still in school and being bullied for not being thin, and you have a dream that many people tell you is impossible, do NOT give up."

The 22-year-old boasts more than 73,000 followers on Instagram, including the likes of R&B artists SZA, Lizzo, and Kehlani.

She recently lent her online cred to Jeffrey Campbell, collaborating with the shoe company on a "size-inclusive capsule collection" of heels and thigh-high booys.

This year, La'Shaunae has been featured in Vice's i-D magazine, Refinery 29, and Teen Vogue. You can check out her portfolio on Revolt's website.

View this post on Instagram

I DID IT! I am now represented by @revoltmodelagency ❤️ Everyone knows how vocal I was about being a black model who is not the tallest and also bigger than a size 18, so this happening is surreal and so important to me. I grew up being told that things like this would never happen for a girl like me and i’m amazed and so proud and happy for myself. To all the ones who are still in school and being bullied for not being thin, and you have a dream that many people tell you is impossible, do NOT give up. I want to thank the people in my life who stuck around through many mental breakdowns and never left and to the people who reminded me of how important and special me and my message to the world is. Almost four years of applying to agencies and my hard work is finally starting to pay off. Thank you @sophiamaslin and @miriamarabella for seeing the star in me ❤️

A post shared by La’Shaunae (@luhshawnay) on

