Call for artists: Lake City's ArtFields competition offering $140,000 in prize money

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Last year Charleston artist Colin Quashie took home the people's choice award (2D) for his piece, "Plantation Tree of Life."
With over $140K up for grabs in prize money, Lake City, S.C.'s annual art competition and festival, ArtFields, is a killer way for artists to show their work — and make a little cash, too. The nine-day exhibition and competition accepts submissions of all media types from artists in the Southern region of the U.S. (peep all artist requirements online
). Submissions are accepted now through Mon. Nov. 5.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
It's a town-wide affair when ArtFields takes place every year.
ArtFields, held in Lake City from April 26-May 4, 2019, was launched back in 2013 with the goal of honoring Southeastern artists. The entire town transforms for the festival, with shops, restaurants, and more traditional gallery spaces serving as temporary homes for up to 400 pieces of art. Last year the TRAX Visual Arts Center, South Carolina's largest art venue, opened during the festival.
Last year's festival featured over 30 participating Charleston artists, including the winner of the second place prize ($25,000), Kristi Ryba, and people's choice (2D) winner, Colin Quashie, who took home $12,500.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
You'll find art in traditional galleries as well as other spots around town, like shops and restaurants.
Learn more about ArtFields and how to submit your work online at artfieldssc.org
.