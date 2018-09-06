Thursday, September 6, 2018

Call for artists: Lake City's ArtFields competition offering $140,000 in prize money

Art for all

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Last year Charleston artist Colin Quashie took home the people's choice award (2D) for his piece, "Plantation Tree of Life." - PROVIDED
  • Last year Charleston artist Colin Quashie took home the people's choice award (2D) for his piece, "Plantation Tree of Life."
With over $140K up for grabs in prize money, Lake City, S.C.'s annual art competition and festival, ArtFields, is a killer way for artists to show their work — and make a little cash, too. The nine-day exhibition and competition accepts submissions of all media types from artists in the Southern region of the U.S. (peep all artist requirements online). Submissions are accepted now through Mon. Nov. 5.
click to enlarge It's a town-wide affair when ArtFields takes place every year. - PROVIDED
  • It's a town-wide affair when ArtFields takes place every year.
ArtFields, held in Lake City from April 26-May 4, 2019, was launched back in 2013 with the goal of honoring Southeastern artists. The entire town transforms for the festival, with shops, restaurants, and more traditional gallery spaces serving as temporary homes for up to 400 pieces of art. Last year the TRAX Visual Arts Center, South Carolina's largest art venue, opened during the festival.
Related Lake City, S.C. opens largest art venue in the state during this year's ArtFields competition: Welcome to the TRAXvac
Lake City, S.C. opens largest art venue in the state during this year's ArtFields competition
Welcome to the TRAXvac
On April 20-28, Lake City, SC will host the sixth annual ArtFields competition. This year, over 400 Southeastern artists, including 40 from the Charleston area, will compete for $120K in total cash prizes.
By Will Allen
Culture Shock
Last year's festival featured over 30 participating Charleston artists, including the winner of the second place prize ($25,000), Kristi Ryba, and people's choice (2D) winner, Colin Quashie, who took home $12,500.

click to enlarge You'll find art in traditional galleries as well as other spots around town, like shops and restaurants. - PROVIDED
  • You'll find art in traditional galleries as well as other spots around town, like shops and restaurants.
Learn more about ArtFields and how to submit your work online at artfieldssc.org.

