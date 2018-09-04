Jenn Snyder headlines Creekside Comedy Sat. Sept. 15

click to enlarge
Still going strong after an impressive first year, Creekside Comedy, hosted by Keith "Big Daddy" Dee, returns to Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse on Sat. Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets to the show are just $10 and can be purchased online — which we recommend, since the last five shows at Creekside have sold out. This month's comedians include local funny guy Heath Richardson, Raleigh, N.C.'s Sam Mazany, and Columbia, S.C. born and raised comic, Jenn Snyder.
Richardson brings a style that's "silly, sneakily clever, and annoyingly aloof" to his Creekside performance. He's performed at local spots like Eclectic Coffee (RIP), Elliotborough Minibar, Pounce Cat Cafe, and Tin Roof, and he hosts a weekly open mic stand-up night at the Sparrow every week.
Mazany is a rising star in the North Carolina comedy scene, and has "made a name for himself for being at times goofy, lovable, and charming, and other times none of those things." He has opened for Dave Attell, Christopher Titus, Tom Green, Gary Owen, and more.
Snyder, who was born and raised in Columbia, S.C. and was the 2018 winner of the Soda City Comedy Competition, wants to unite people through laughter. Her stand-up is described as packing "a whole lot of funny in a one-two punch style of comedy," but don't take our word for it. Dee describes Snyder as one of the funniest people he knows. (And he knows quite a few).
Snag your tickets online
, before it's too late.