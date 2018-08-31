Jonathan Boncek and Paul Cristina exhibits added to Chs. Arts Fest lineup

Paul Cristina creates art evocative of life, death, and the unknown

The Beautiful and the Damned

Paul Cristina and I are sitting in his studio, listening to a compilation of jazz songs from David Lynch movies. We agree that the setting — a raised platform in a drafty studio, two lumpy pink chairs, a lone coffee lid on the floor by our feet — feels a bit Twin Peaks-y. Later, listening to my transcription of the interview, which clocked in just shy of two hours and 15 minutes, I feel transported. It might be the music — a soundtrack to one afternoon of my life — or it could be what Cristina's talking about. And what is that, exactly?

By Connelly Hardaway

Features