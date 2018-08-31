Friday, August 31, 2018

Jonathan Boncek and Paul Cristina exhibits added to Chs. Arts Fest lineup

Visually speaking

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
The Charleston Arts Festival, which officially kicks off with its first event, PechaKucha 31, next Wed. Sept. 5, announced yesterday the addition of two new exhibits to the months-long fest. The multimedia arts festival, now in its third year, features everything from live music to dance to visual arts, and appears to have doubled down on the visual arts aspect this year.

On Fri. Oct. 26, Paul Cristina's collection of work, Love Yourself, debuts at Beresford studios, with an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. And starting Mon. Nov. 12 while catching a performance at the Charleston Music Hall, you can see works from former CP photog, Jonathan Boncek, who presents 28 portraits of PechaKucha portraits in a series, Visually Speaking.
Event Details Love Yourself: Paul Cristina Solo Show
@ Beresford Studios
20 Fulton St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. and Oct. 26-Nov. 25
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Cristina, who we first profiled back in 2016, is one of the region's most talented contemporary artists. In just the past year his work has been the focus of solo shows at the Booth Gallery in NYC, at Beresford (earlier this year), and at Lake City, S.C.'s TRAX Visual Arts Center.
Related Paul Cristina creates art evocative of life, death, and the unknown: The Beautiful and the Damned
Paul Cristina creates art evocative of life, death, and the unknown
The Beautiful and the Damned
Paul Cristina and I are sitting in his studio, listening to a compilation of jazz songs from David Lynch movies. We agree that the setting — a raised platform in a drafty studio, two lumpy pink chairs, a lone coffee lid on the floor by our feet — feels a bit Twin Peaks-y. Later, listening to my transcription of the interview, which clocked in just shy of two hours and 15 minutes, I feel transported. It might be the music — a soundtrack to one afternoon of my life — or it could be what Cristina's talking about. And what is that, exactly?
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
Leigh Magar was photographed by Boncek in 2011. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Leigh Magar was photographed by Boncek in 2011.

Boncek, who worked as CP's staff photographer from 2011-18, has curated a selection of 28 portraits of former PechaKucha presenters to be on display at the Music Hall from Nov. 12-30. The portraits include one of Leigh Magar, who Boncek photographed back in 2012 for an article, "Leigh Magar takes the housedress out of the house with Madame Magar."

Check out the full festival lineup online at charlestonartsfestival.com.

Event Details Visually Speaking: PechaKucha Portraits by Jonathan Boncek
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mondays-Thursdays, 12-6 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Nov. 30
Price: Free with admission
Visual Arts

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pecha Kucha 31 @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m. $14/day of, $12/adv.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    Charleston Arts Festvial @ Various locations

    • Sept. 5-Nov. 15 Prices vary

  • Love Yourself: Paul Cristina Solo Show @ Beresford Studios

    • Fri., Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. and Oct. 26-Nov. 25 Free to attend

  • Visually Speaking: PechaKucha Portraits by Jonathan Boncek @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Mondays-Thursdays, 12-6 p.m. and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Nov. 30 Free with admission

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS