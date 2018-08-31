Jonathan Boncek and Paul Cristina exhibits added to Chs. Arts Fest lineup

click to enlarge
The Charleston Arts Festival, which officially kicks off with its first event, PechaKucha 31, next Wed. Sept. 5, announced yesterday the addition of two new exhibits to the months-long fest. The multimedia arts festival, now in its third year, features everything from live music to dance to visual arts, and appears to have doubled down on the visual arts aspect this year.
On Fri. Oct. 26, Paul Cristina's collection of work, Love Yourself
, debuts at Beresford studios, with an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. And starting Mon. Nov. 12 while catching a performance at the Charleston Music Hall, you can see works from former CP
photog, Jonathan Boncek, who presents 28 portraits of PechaKucha portraits in a series, Visually Speaking
.
Cristina, who we first profiled back in 2016, is one of the region's most talented contemporary artists. In just the past year his work has been the focus of solo shows at the Booth Gallery in NYC, at Beresford (earlier this year), and at Lake City, S.C.'s TRAX Visual Arts Center.
Leigh Magar was photographed by Boncek in 2011.
Boncek, who worked as CP
's staff photographer from 2011-18, has curated a selection of 28 portraits of former PechaKucha presenters to be on display at the Music Hall from Nov. 12-30. The portraits include one of Leigh Magar, who Boncek photographed back in 2012 for an article, "Leigh Magar takes the housedress out of the house with Madame Magar."
Check out the full festival lineup online at charlestonartsfestival.com
.