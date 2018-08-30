Folktoberfest hits the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library with screenings, trivia, and more this October

click to enlarge Provided

Folk music on folk music at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library.

On Fri. Oct. 5 and Sat. Oct. 6 folk lovers of all stripes will want to make their way to Mt. Pleasant Regional Library to celebrate the music of the 1960s Folk Era. Folktoberfest, which stuck to screening folk documentaries last year, expands this year to include additional activities like a folk sing-along and folk music trivia. Each event is free and family-friendly.Folktoberfest kicks off with a welcome party on Fri. Oct. 5 at 1 p.m., moving into a discussion of New York musician Richard Barone's current project, which works to keep the music of 1960s Greenwich Village alive. Folktoberfest founder Greg Frohnsdorff says, "My daughter and I attended a concert in Central Park which came about because of Barone's work, and I will definitely be talking about that and showing some photos."Frohnsdorff's discussion is followed by a screening of, an Emmy-award winning film about one of the founding fathers of Folk.On Sat. Oct. 6 bring the kids for a Woody Guthrie-inspired folk music sing-along at 10:30 a.m. then stick around for a 'hootenanny lunch,' where chips and soft drinks will be served up alongside recordings of the Folk Era. Later in the day enjoy samplings of folk music from 1960s television along with folk music trivia (where you can win library cash!).The festival rounds things up with Murray Lerner's 1967 film,, which features performances by Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Odetta, and more.