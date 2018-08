click to enlarge Provided

Due to overwhelming demand from Charleston audiences, the Gaillard has added an additional Aziz Ansari show (appropriately titled 'Working Out New Material') on Wed. Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Like the first show on Tues. Sept. 4, tickets will be available for pickup from will call only.There is a six ticket limit per customer and as we told y'all originally — it's best to leave your phone at home. Buy tickets online now