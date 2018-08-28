'Eat Pray Love' author Elizabeth Gilbert headlines this year's Center for Women Conference

click to enlarge
This is the face of a woman who has two NYT bestselling books.
Elizabeth Gilbert, author of bestselling books like Eat Pray Love
and Big Magic
, headlines this year's Center for Women Conference, C4WNEW, held over two days, Nov. 15-16. The conference features workshops and panels with titles like 'The 7 Steps to Financial Empowerment for Women,' 'How to Fight Gender, Racial & Age Biases at work and in business,' and 'Navigating Motherhood and Professional success/entrepreneurship.'
In addition to Gilbert, the conference presents speakers including chief marketing officer at Blackbaud, Catherine LaCour; founder of GaBBY Bows, Rozalynn Goodwin; and founder of Million Dollar Women, Julia Pimsleur. Tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 17 and member pre-sale starts on Tues. Sept. 4. Join today
and get 20 percent off tickets to C4WNEW.
In a press release executive director of the Center for Women Lisa Dabney says of Gilbert, "We are beyond thrilled to welcome such a powerful, influential woman to our annual conference. We are confident that after listening to her discussion on harnessing creativity, our attendees will walk away feeling inspired and empowered to follow their passions."
And while Gilbert isn't everyone's cup of tea
, she is undoubtedly successful: she was named as one of Time Magazine's
top 100 most influential people of 2008; sold more than 10 million copies of Eat Pray Love
in over 30 languages; and wrote yet another NYT best-seller, Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear
after EPL
's success. So yeah, she probably knows a thing or two about giving advice to us gals trying to make it out here in the real world.
Along with speakers, panels, and workshops, this year's Center for Women conference presents the Me Time Marketplace. Dabney describes the marketplace: "It is our vision that the marketplace will be a lively and immersive place where attendees can interact with local and national curated brands that will empower them to focus on their personal and professional growth." Attendees can also check out the Mentor Power Studio, where volunteer experts offer advice in areas such as resume writing and stress management.
Learn more about the conference and the Center for Women online at c4wconference.org
.