Tuesday, August 28, 2018
'Chelsea Lately' alum Jo Koy will perform in Charleston on Fri. Sept. 7
Tickets start at $35
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 4:48 PM
Comedian Jo Koy will bring a newly-polished set to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Fri. Sept. 7.
The Chelsea Lately "round table" alum hosts a weekly podcast, The Koy Pond, where he invites guests to riff on various topics.
His Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
, premiered on March 28, 2017.
Coming from a Filipino-American family, Koy's comedy regularly includes jabs at his family dynamic growing up in Washington state as well as his current home life raising a teenage son.
Tickets start at $35 and can still be snagged here
. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
