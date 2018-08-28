Tuesday, August 28, 2018

'Chelsea Lately' alum Jo Koy will perform in Charleston on Fri. Sept. 7

Tickets start at $35

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 4:48 PM


Comedian Jo Koy will bring a newly-polished set to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Fri. Sept. 7.

The Chelsea Lately "round table" alum hosts a weekly podcast, The Koy Pond, where he invites guests to riff on various topics.

His Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle, premiered on March 28, 2017.

Coming from a Filipino-American family, Koy's comedy regularly includes jabs at his family dynamic growing up in Washington state as well as his current home life raising a teenage son.

Tickets start at $35 and can still be snagged here. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 529-5050
Music Venue and Theatre
