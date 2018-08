'Chelsea Lately' alum Jo Koy will perform in Charleston on Fri. Sept. 7

Comedian Jo Koy will bring a newly-polished set to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Fri. Sept. 7.The Chelsea Lately "round table" alum hosts a weekly podcast, The Koy Pond, where he invites guests to riff on various topics.His Netflix special,, premiered on March 28, 2017.Coming from a Filipino-American family, Koy's comedy regularly includes jabs at his family dynamic growing up in Washington state as well as his current home life raising a teenage son.Tickets start at $35 and can still be snagged here . The show starts at 7:30 p.m.