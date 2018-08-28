Chamber Music Charleston presents a season full of house concerts, fundraisers, and collaborations

click to enlarge
There are a wide variety of events presented by Chamber Music Charleston this season.
Chamber Music Charleston, a local music organization that was founded in 2006 to "enhance the quality of life in the Greater Charleston area through the performance, cultivation and promotion of classical chamber music of high artistic quality by musicians of the Lowcountry," presents their 12th season this fall. No matter your appreciation for or experience with chamber music, CMC offers a variety of performances, from house concerts in downtown homes to collaborative productions
with local groups like Ballet Evolution.
Tickets for the 2018-19 season are currently on sale
and are already selling quickly (house concert tickets are already 50 percent sold out), so if you're interested in all things soothing to the ear holes, make your move on snagging these tickets. A roster of regular CMC artists will be joined by guest musicians from around the world this season, including the return of "audience favorites" pianist Andrew Armstrong, and violinists Amy Schwarz Moretti and Jennifer Frautschi.
Another exciting guest performer is violinist Francisco Fullana, who was recently appointed as the principal violinist with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and is a member of the Lincoln Center Chamber. Fullana performs with CMC musicians on Jan. 13, 2019.
Special events throughout the season include Music Art & Healing, an afternoon in the Thomas Bennett House garden that celebrates the connection between, well, music, art, and healing, with proceeds donated to CMC's educational programs and Roper St. Francis Healthcare's Art of Healing program.
Check it all out online at chambermusiccharleston.org
.