Thursday, August 23, 2018

Itinerant Literate pairs booze with books during Tuesday happy hours for inebriated readers

Things kick off with the Cocktail Bandits

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:35 PM

Itinerant Literate (you may have seen them featured in our Fall Arts Guide, out yesterday) recently laid claim to a cute little Bookstop — a.k.a a not so itinerant place to read and shop for books. As excited as we are for the little bookstore that could, we may be more excited for one of their first events in the new space, Books and Booze: Happy Hour for the Inebriated Reader. The series kicks off with who else but local alcohol aficionados, The Cocktail Bandits, from 4-6 p.m. on Tues. Aug. 28, who will be on hand with their new book, Holy Spirits.

Books and Booze will be held every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. featuring drink-related books and local purveyors like The Brew Cellar, Stems & Skins, Commonhouse Aleworks, and Nippitaty Distillery. And fear not parents, your kids can come too. Yep, from 4-5 p.m. Itinerant Literate offers story time for children while parents mingle (or listen, story time is fun).
Learn more about all of Itinerant Literate's upcoming programming online at itinerantliteratebooks.com

