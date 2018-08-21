Tuesday, August 21, 2018

N. Chs Cultural Arts Dept. names Quintin Chaplin 2018-2019 artist-in-residence

"Being a teaching artist has given me a platform"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge Detail of work by Chaplin, entitled "Family Portrait." - QUINTIN CHAPLIN
  • Quintin Chaplin
  • Detail of work by Chaplin, entitled "Family Portrait."
Yesterday the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department announced the appointment of painter and muralist Quintin Chaplin as the city's artist-in-residence (AIR) for 2018-2019. North Charleston's AIR provides residencies and workshops to public schools, area seniors, and various community groups now through June 2019.

In a press release Chaplin says, "Being a teaching artist has given me a platform to talk to kids about things like self-awareness, self-esteem, and how to handle peer pressure." Chaplin is a 2013 graduate of Trident Technical College and a 2015 recipient of a certificate from Pixar Animation Studios in Los Angeles. A freelance artist since 2011, Chaplin has created work for local businesses, schools, individuals, and organizations.

This December the North Charleston City Gallery hosts an exhibition of Chaplin's work, with an opening reception on Thurs. Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m. School liaisons, art teachers, and the public are invited to meet Chaplin at this opening. And, if you're interested in utilizing Chaplin's services as AIR, contact the North Charleston Cultural Arts Dept. by calling (843) 740-5851.
Location Details North Charleston City Gallery
International Blvd. (inside the Charleston Area Convention Center)
North Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 745-1087
Gallery
Map

Tags: , , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS