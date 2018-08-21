Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Meredith Steele presents new series, 'A Collection of HER,' at Graft Wine shop this Sunday
"The sort of art you'd find new things in every time you look at them"
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 2:58 PM
Photos courtesy of Paul King
Fine art and fine wine? Yep, you really can have it all this Sunday at Graft with the opening of local artist Meredith Steele's latest show, A Collection of HER
. Swing by from 3-5:30 p.m. to peruse Steele's work, sip on some vino, and take a piece of art (and a bottle of wine while you're at it) home.
Photos courtesy of Paul King
Steele says, "I've been an artist here for two years, mostly painting, but this will be my biggest local show yet and I've tried out some new things with this series that I'm really excited to showcase. The pieces are tactile and textured — the sort of art you'd find new things in every time you look at them."
Learn more about Steele and her art online at meredithsteeleart.com
.
