Jonathon Stout presents his signature polaroid portraits in new show, 'Meet the Makers'

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout

Rodney Scott is pictured at work at his restaurant.

click to enlarge Jonathan Stout

Carly Thomas is an artist born and raised in Charleston.

Jonathon Stout a.k.a. BadJon is constantly capturing images of the Lowcountry, and he's perhaps best known for his signature style of polaroid portraits, freezing a moment in time in black and white. In his new show, Meet the Makers: A B&W Polaroid Portrait Exhibit, Stout presents over 50 portraits of locals, people who are part of "the essence of Charleston." The show opens on Fri. Sept. 7 at Revealed Gallery, with a reception held from 5-8 p.m.Shooting from expired (2014) Fujifilm FP-3000B Polaroid film, a tripod, and his manual Polaroid 600SE camera, Stout has combined his expertise in both polaroids and portraits to present 50+ images of Charlestonians "behind-the-scenes." Stout hopes that his use of unorthodox equipment will encourage viewers to "slow down and actually think about what we are looking at."