Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Jonathon Stout presents his signature polaroid portraits in new show, 'Meet the Makers'

50+ portraits of locals

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 4:57 PM

click to enlarge Rodney Scott is pictured at work at his restaurant. - JONATHON STOUT
  • Jonathon Stout
  • Rodney Scott is pictured at work at his restaurant.
Jonathon Stout a.k.a. BadJon is constantly capturing images of the Lowcountry, and he's perhaps best known for his signature style of polaroid portraits, freezing a moment in time in black and white. In his new show, Meet the Makers: A B&W Polaroid Portrait Exhibit, Stout presents over 50 portraits of locals, people who are part of "the essence of Charleston." The show opens on Fri. Sept. 7 at Revealed Gallery, with a reception held from 5-8 p.m.
click to enlarge Carly Thomas is an artist born and raised in Charleston. - JONATHAN STOUT
  • Jonathan Stout
  • Carly Thomas is an artist born and raised in Charleston.

Shooting from expired (2014) Fujifilm FP-3000B Polaroid film, a tripod, and his manual Polaroid 600SE camera, Stout has combined his expertise in both polaroids and portraits to present 50+ images of Charlestonians "behind-the-scenes." Stout hopes that his use of unorthodox equipment will encourage viewers to "slow down and actually think about what we are looking at."
Event Details Meet the Makers: A B&W Polaroid
@ Revealed Art Gallery
119-A Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Sept. 7, 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 7-22
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Meet the Makers: A B&W Polaroid @ Revealed Art Gallery

    • Fri., Sept. 7, 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 7-22 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS