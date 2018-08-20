Celebrate the end of summer with Robert Lange Studios' September show

click to enlarge
Opening Fri. Sept. 7 at Robert Lange Studios, At Summer’s End
, features the work of oil painter Jessica Gordon in her first ever solo exhibit. Stop by the opening reception from 6-8 p.m., where Gordon will be on hand to answer questions about the collection. If you can’t make the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view from September 7-27.
Gordon says, “At Summer’s End
represents a season of life, the bittersweet feeling of endings and the beginning of something new.” Gallery owner Robert Lange says of the collection, “Before the show even opens I think Jessica should consider this body of work a huge achievement. The paintings are exquisite.”
The works in the collection focus on water and figures. Many of the paintings create a “feeling of rebirth and cleansing.” For example, there is a series of three paintings of legs floating in black water. The first is wearing jeans and sneakers, the next is wearing tights and pointe shoes, and the final is wearing a dress with bare feet.
Gordon said of the collection, “I wanted this body of work to have variety in almost every aspect. This included the way I used the figure, variety in palette choices, in complexity to simplicity, and works ranging from serene to mysterious. At Summer’s End
embodies the fleeting and wondrous moments that make up life; its overwhelming joy, stunning beauty, its heart wrenching pain and all that’s in-between.”