Celebrate the end of summer with Robert Lange Studios' September show

click to enlarge Provided/ Jessica Gordon

click to enlarge Provided/ Jessica Gordon

click to enlarge Provided/ Jessica Gordon

click to enlarge Provided/ Jessica Gordon

Opening Fri. Sept. 7 at Robert Lange Studios,, features the work of oil painter Jessica Gordon in her first ever solo exhibit. Stop by the opening reception from 6-8 p.m., where Gordon will be on hand to answer questions about the collection. If you can’t make the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view from September 7-27.Gordon says, “represents a season of life, the bittersweet feeling of endings and the beginning of something new.” Gallery owner Robert Lange says of the collection, “Before the show even opens I think Jessica should consider this body of work a huge achievement. The paintings are exquisite.”The works in the collection focus on water and figures. Many of the paintings create a “feeling of rebirth and cleansing.” For example, there is a series of three paintings of legs floating in black water. The first is wearing jeans and sneakers, the next is wearing tights and pointe shoes, and the final is wearing a dress with bare feet.Gordon said of the collection, “I wanted this body of work to have variety in almost every aspect. This included the way I used the figure, variety in palette choices, in complexity to simplicity, and works ranging from serene to mysterious.embodies the fleeting and wondrous moments that make up life; its overwhelming joy, stunning beauty, its heart wrenching pain and all that’s in-between.”