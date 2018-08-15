The Principle Gallery presents '50 Portraits of Charleston' by artist Kyle Stuckey

click to enlarge
In a world full of chaos, artist Kyle Stuckey
, has decided to bring the community together through the power of art. His latest show, 50 Portraits of Charleston: The Heartbeat of the Holy City
, opens on Fri. Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m. at the Principle Gallery
and showcases 50 portraits of everyday Lowcountry residents.
These 50 Charleston denizens come from diverse backgrounds, and all walks of life. From doctors to public servants, they are young, old, and everything in between. The one thing they all have in common, according to Stuckey, is that they make a positive impact on the community.
In a press release, Stuckey explains: “I want to create a show highlighting the beautiful diversity that makes a vibrant community and showcasing the people that work to make this city the best it can be. I also believe that art in all forms is one of the most important aspects of life. Like most people, I grew up thinking that only two types of people did art: the wealthy who could spend lots of money or the strange starving artist who created the art. But now I realize everyone should (and can!) have art in their lives — whether as a buyer, an appreciator, a model, or an artist.”
This show will focus on giving back to the community, with 25 percent of all paintings sold donated to Teacher’s Supply Closet,
a local organization that provides school supplies for under-served schools.