Monday, August 13, 2018

Longtime Chs. comic Dusty Slay will be making Jimmy Fallon giggle on Wednesday

Slayin' Jimmy, from Kimmel to Fallon

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 5:06 PM

On Wed. Aug. 15, former Charleston stand-up darling Dusty Slay will be cracking jokes on NBC's The Tonight Show. He'll have good company, joining him on the show are: Michael Che and Colin Jost, co-anchors of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update sketch; Henry Golding, star of Crazy Rich Asians; and pro golfer Justin Thomas.

Tune in on Wed., Aug. 15 at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. We can't wait either. To pass the time, watch the clip from when Dusty was featured on Kimmel in January.

