Longtime Chs. comic Dusty Slay will be making Jimmy Fallon giggle on Wednesday

On Wed. Aug. 15, former Charleston stand-up darling Dusty Slay will be cracking jokes on NBC's The Tonight Show. He'll have good company, joining him on the show are: Michael Che and Colin Jost, co-anchors of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update sketch; Henry Golding, star of Crazy Rich Asians; and pro golfer Justin Thomas.

Tune in on Wed., Aug. 15 at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. We can't wait either. To pass the time, watch the clip from when Dusty was featured on Kimmel in January.

