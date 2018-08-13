Longtime Chs. comic Dusty Slay will be making Jimmy Fallon giggle on Wednesday

Hey friends! Wednesday Night I’m going to be on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! Who’s pumped? #FallonTonight @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight #NYC #Nashville pic.twitter.com/mAznraBd0j— Dusty Slay (@dustyslay) August 13, 2018
On Wed. Aug. 15, former Charleston stand-up darling Dusty Slay will be cracking jokes on NBC's The Tonight Show. He'll have good company, joining him on the show are: Michael Che and Colin Jost, co-anchors of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update sketch; Henry Golding, star of Crazy Rich Asians; and pro golfer Justin Thomas.
Tune in on Wed., Aug. 15 at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. We can't wait either. To pass the time, watch the clip from when Dusty was featured on Kimmel in January.