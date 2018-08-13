Monday, August 13, 2018

Leo Twiggs wins Society 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art

"In a city where my ancestors were first brought ashore as slaves"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Leo Twiggs' Requiem for Mother Emanuel No. 3 creates a grotesque image of Mother Emanuel - COURTESY LEO TWIGGS
  • Courtesy Leo Twiggs
  • Leo Twiggs' Requiem for Mother Emanuel No. 3 creates a grotesque image of Mother Emanuel
Yesterday the Gibbes Museum of Art announced that Orangeburg, S.C. artist Leo Twiggs is this year's Society 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art winner. The 84-year-old artist was selected from more than 247 artists across the South and is the first South Carolinian to take home the prize of $10,000.
click to enlarge twiggs_headshot_photo_by_jerry_siegel.jpg


The 1858 Prize is presented each year by Society 1858, a member auxiliary group of the Gibbes comprised of young professionals; the prize is "awarded to one artist whose work demonstrates the highest level of artistic achievement in any media, while contributing to a new understanding of art in the South."
Batik artist Leo Twiggs crafts a chilling work inspired by the Mother Emanuel tragedy
Batik artist Leo Twiggs crafts a chilling work inspired by the Mother Emanuel tragedy
The X-Files
Growing up in the South during the Civil Rights era, Leo Twiggs was well acquainted with the Confederate flag, but it wasn't until he went to get his doctorate from the University of Georgia that he began to be drawn to the flag as a subject for his art.
By Chris Haire
Features
In a 2016 interview with Twiggs, City Paper talked to the artist about the work he created, "Requiem for Mother Emanuel No. 3," after the Emanuel AME tragedy. He said, "When the Mother Emanuel incident happened, obviously, I was very moved. I had been to the Emanuel Church. I had been to Charleston. What I tried to do is show it as a ragged instrument that now has bloody connotations because you see there is blood sprayed all over it."
click to enlarge PROVIDED/LEO TWIGGS
  • Provided/Leo Twiggs
In a press release, the Gibbes shared Twiggs' reaction to winning this year's 1858 Prize: "I am on Cloud Nine. It is an unbelievable feeling coming at this time in my career. For it to happen at the Gibbes, in a city where my ancestors were first brought ashore as slaves, and just 45 miles from where I was born and did my first drawings on the back side of discarded wallpaper, is humbling and heartwarming."

