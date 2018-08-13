Monday, August 13, 2018

George Gallery presents first exhibit in their new Broad Street spot this October

Stop and go

Posted by Christina Burnley on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED/CATHERINE BOOKER JONES
  • Provided/Catherine Booker Jones
The George Gallery presents the first exhibition in their new 54 Broad St. location this October. The showcase titled, Stop and Go, brings Birmingham, Al.-based artist Catherine Booker Jones to the Lowcountry in her second solo exhibition of her career, and her second show with George Gallery. Stop and Go opens on Fri. Oct. 12 with a reception from 5-7 p.m.

Jones will be using this exhibit to explore a more vulnerable side of her work, which viewers will discover through the inner workings of complex ideas and emotions. Jones' work will allow the web to unravel with the most basic elements of color theory and shape, while remaining clever and unexpected.

Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to come celebrate this new chapter for both the artist, and George Gallery.
Event Details Stop and Go
@ The George Gallery
54 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 12, 5-7 p.m. and Oct. 12-Nov. 3
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
