Monday, August 13, 2018
George Gallery presents first exhibit in their new Broad Street spot this October
Stop and go
Posted
by Christina Burnley
on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 1:09 PM
click to enlarge
The George Gallery
-
Provided/Catherine Booker Jones
presents the first exhibition in their new 54 Broad St. location this October. The showcase titled, Stop and Go
, brings Birmingham, Al.-based artist Catherine Booker Jones to the Lowcountry in her second solo exhibition of her career, and her second show with George Gallery
. Stop and Go
opens on Fri. Oct. 12 with a reception from 5-7 p.m.
Jones will be using this exhibit to explore a more vulnerable side of her work, which viewers will discover through the inner workings of complex ideas and emotions. Jones' work will allow the web to unravel with the most basic elements of color theory and shape, while remaining clever and unexpected.
Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to come celebrate this new chapter for both the artist, and George Gallery.
Tags: George Gallery, Stop and Go, Catherine Booker Jones, Image