Tonight: comedy writers Alana Harrison and Drew Callander present interactive children's story event

If you and the kiddos (or really, just you) are looking for a fun way to ease into the weekend, we recommend heading to Blue Bicycle Books at 5 p.m. for an interactive children's story event from the authors of Mightier Than the Sword
. The best part? What you write, draw, or scribble in the book becomes part of the story.
Authors (and partners) Alana Harrison and Drew Callander have created cartoons and short films with Jon Stewart, Conan O'Brien, John Oliver, and Kristen Schaal, and their work has aired on Sirius XM Radio, NBC, and Comedy Central. So yeah, they're pretty talented. Their book, Mightier Than the Sword
, illustrated by Ryan Andrews, takes place in the fictional land of Astorya.
This book encourages readers to "write, draw, and puzzle" their way through a hilarious adventure. You can purchase Mightier Than the Sword
at BBB or online
.
Get in touch with your inner child at a BBB event tonight — and then get stoked for this November's YALLFest.
And if mere mention of Blue Bicycle has you in the mood for YALLFest 2018
(trust us, we're right there with you), BBB assures us that they're working hard to make this year's festival the best yet. Follow along on their social media accounts
to stay up to date with announcements for this year's special events, lineup of authors, and kickass panels.