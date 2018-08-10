Friday, August 10, 2018
North Charleston seeks teaching artists for after school arts enrichment program
Calling all artists
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 4:59 PM
click to enlarge
North Charleston's Cultural Arts Department
-
Provided
-
Help kids learn about the arts — become a teaching artist!
provides a multi-discipline roster of artists to teach a variety of arts enrichment classes in public elementary schools. The department is currently looking for artists to offer instruction in the program for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. Interested artists of all disciplines can apply for this contracted, part-time position position now through Thurs. Aug. 23.
This year, there is a particular need for teaching artists in dance, music, theater, and creative writing. If you're interested in applying you can submit samples of your work (images, sound clips, and videos) along with a resume or CV to kyeadon@northcharleston.org.
Tags: North Charleston's Cultural Arts Department, Image