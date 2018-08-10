Friday, August 10, 2018

North Charleston seeks teaching artists for after school arts enrichment program

Calling all artists

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 4:59 PM

Help kids learn about the arts — become a teaching artist!
  • Provided
  • Help kids learn about the arts — become a teaching artist!
North Charleston's Cultural Arts Department provides a multi-discipline roster of artists to teach a variety of arts enrichment classes in public elementary schools. The department is currently looking for artists to offer instruction in the program for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. Interested artists of all disciplines can apply for this contracted, part-time position position now through Thurs. Aug. 23.

This year, there is a particular need for teaching artists in dance, music, theater, and creative writing. If you're interested in applying you can submit samples of your work (images, sound clips, and videos) along with a resume or CV to kyeadon@northcharleston.org.

