Storytree Children's Theatre presents two touring shows in local schools this Fall

Storytree Children's Theatre is a local nonprofit that "uses theater to excite, empower, entertain, and teach children" in the community. This year Storytree, partnering with Gaillard on Tour, presents two touring shows to local schools.originally created by Montana Repertory Theatre, is a play that weaves in the poetry and stories of Edgar Allen Poe for a play that's both haunting and entertaining for kids from 4th-8th grade., an original interactive play written by Storytree, addresses social issues in a fun way by inviting audience members on stage to tell the stories of the gods. This play is suitable for kids from kindergarten to third grade.If you're interested in having either one of these plays performed at your school, email tour@storytreetheatre.org or call (843) 830-8737.