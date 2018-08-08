Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Gibbes Museum exhibition showcases local students' work through Sun. Aug. 12
Partnering with local nonprofit
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 11:14 AM
Students were asked to photograph people and places important to them.
Last week, the Gibbes Museum of Art opened a new exhibition in conjunction with Kids on Point
, a local nonprofit that aims to provide accessible, all-inclusive, high-quality summer programs to underserved families. The exhibit features 27 photographs from 15 students at Title 1 schools in Charleston County. The works are on display in the Gibbes' first floor lecture hall (which is free to enter), and will be on view through Sun. Aug. 12.
For these photos, students were given cameras and a checklist with 12 directives, from "take a picture in front of your house" to "take a picture of what matters most to you."
Kids on Point offers services that range from pairing students with trained mentors to teaching squash (yes, the sport!) to creating civic-centered service projects around the Lowcountry. Learn more at kidsonpoint.org
.
