Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Gibbes Museum exhibition showcases local students' work through Sun. Aug. 12

Partnering with local nonprofit

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Students were asked to photograph people and places important to them. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Students were asked to photograph people and places important to them.
Last week, the Gibbes Museum of Art opened a new exhibition in conjunction with Kids on Point, a local nonprofit that aims to provide accessible, all-inclusive, high-quality summer programs to underserved families. The exhibit features 27 photographs from 15 students at Title 1 schools in Charleston County. The works are on display in the Gibbes' first floor lecture hall (which is free to enter), and will be on view through Sun. Aug. 12.
Location Details Gibbes Museum of Art
Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-2706
Tues., Thurs., Fri., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 1-5 p.m.
Gallery and Museum
Map

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
For these photos, students were given cameras and a checklist with 12 directives, from "take a picture in front of your house" to "take a picture of what matters most to you."

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Kids on Point offers services that range from pairing students with trained mentors to teaching squash (yes, the sport!) to creating civic-centered service projects around the Lowcountry. Learn more at kidsonpoint.org.

Tags: , ,

  |  

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS