Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Call for submissions: MOJA Arts Festival juried art exhibition
Now through Aug. 31
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 1:08 PM
The MOJA Arts Festival is now taking submissions for this year's juried art exhibition, held during the festival, Sept. 27-Oct. 7, 2018. This year's exhibition, on display in the Dock Street Theatre drawing rom, is juried by Victoria Smalls, the program director at the International African American Museum. Applications are open through Fri. Aug. 31.
Residents from both the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida are eligible to apply. The fee is $20 and applicants are encouraged to submit up to five pieces online
.
Learn more about this year's festival at mojafestival.com
.
