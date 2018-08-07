One anniversary weekend, two comedy shows — Keith 'Big Daddy' Dee celebrates stand-up comedy in Charleston

click to enlarge
Christine Little performs at SportsBook of Charleston on Fri. Aug. 17. Tickets are only $7.
Keith Big Daddy Dee is a 50something father of five, senior IT manager at a paper mill — and host of sell-out local comedy nights. Yep, this guy contains multitudes. And after first catching on to the wild fire Dee has been spreading in West Ashley and North Charleston last March (when we profiled Dee and his comedy nights
at spots around town), we've been closely following the funnyman's trajectory. Good news: It's goin' all the way up.
Keith Dee hosts comedy showcases and open mic nights around town. (He's pretty funny, too).
Next weekend, Fri. Aug. 17 and Sat. Aug. 18, you have not one but two chances to catch kickass stand-up nights at SportsBook of Charleston and Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse, respectively. These nights mark one year of host Dee bringing local, regional, and farther-out-than-that comedians to our fair city. With crazy cheap ticket prices (tops, $10), the shows are a steal, and very likely to sell out. Here's the lowdown:
SportsBook Comedy Anniversary Showcase, Fri. Aug. 17 at 9 p.m.
Join Dee as he welcomes a lineup including Christine Little, and co-headliners Hannah Hogan and Sofiya Alexandra, who are currently on their Triple Threat Comedy Tour. Local up-and-coming comedian Tanner Riley performs as well.
Ukraine native Alexandra has funny tweets — just ask Playboy.
Riley, a recent finalist in the Soda City Showdown, can be seen performing stand-up all over Charleston.
Little, a Los Angeles-based actress and comedian
doles up comedy that "combines unique life observations with an animated presence."
Alexandra, who grew up in Odessa
, Ukraine, was named one of the Fifty Funniest Women on Twitter by Playboy
.
Nashville-based comedian Hogan
is also a writer and actor and has starred in two Canadian comedy shows, as well as at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and on America's Got Talent
.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased online
.
Creekside Comedy Night, Sat. Aug. 18 at 9 p.m.
Big Daddy Dee is in fact hosting two shows in a row (someone buy the man a drink), and following SportsBook's evening of stand-up, West Ashley's Creekside hosts its own evening of fun. Back for round two, Sofiya Alexandra and Hannah Hogan perform at Creekside, joined by local comedian Shawna Jarrett and headliner Blayr Nias.
Jarrett, the lead comic
on the Charleston Comedy Bus, writes and produces sketch comedy, and hosts the Tin Roof's Get Up! comedy night. (And we unashamedly like every single one of her Facebook statuses because they're that funny).
Nias hits the stage
with "manic energy, high octane humor, and her trademark megawatt smile," and has been featured in featured in a number of publications including Charlotte Magazine
and Elevate Lifestyle Magazine
. Nias is also the creator of The Almost Famous Comedy Show at The Charlotte Comedy Zone.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online
.