Redux now accepting submissions and sponsorships for November art auction

The biggest fundraiser of the year

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 11:52 AM

Redux Contemporary Art Center's biggest fundraiser of the year, their annual art auction, takes place on Sat. Nov. 17 at the arts organization's new(ish) home, located at 1056 King St. According to Redux's website, "The Annual Redux Auction is the organization’s primary, annual fundraising event which provides essential support for our comprehensive exhibition program, our robust education and outreach programs, and allows us to directly support emerging visual artists’ ideas and work."

Redux is currently accepting artist submissions for both the silent and live auction components of the annual auction; submissions are open to all artists, but not all submissions are selected. Submit artwork online. Selected artists will have the option of splitting the sale of the work 30/70 with Redux (with the artist keeping 30 percent of the sale), or donating the entire sale to Redux.
Related The Exposure Myth: How a gallery manifesto has stirred the debate on artwork donations
The Exposure Myth
How a gallery manifesto has stirred the debate on artwork donations
The Spoleto Auction was the final straw. On Feb. 24, 2017, Erin and Justin Nathanson, owners of The Southern art gallery, posted a manifesto on their Facebook page. The message: no more 100 percent artwork donations for charity auctions or events.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Features

If you're interested in sponsoring the auction, you can peruse options online, which start at $250 and top out at a corporate sponsorship of $10,000. For more info email Redux's executive director, Cara Leepson, at cara@reduxstudios.org.

And if you're really itching to donate to Redux in a smaller (but still important) way, you can always check out their ongoing fundraiser on Facebook.
Related Redux Contemporary Art Center hopes to raise $10K with online fundraiser: A little bit goes a long way
Redux Contemporary Art Center hopes to raise $10K with online fundraiser
A little bit goes a long way
Redux Contemporary Art Center is currently holding an online fundraiser on YouCaring.com to raise money for their outreach program, scholarships for community youth, signage, a new user-friendly website, continuous studio upkeep, and their exhibition program.
By Christina Burnley
Culture Shock

Event Details Redux's 16th Annual Silent & Live Auction
@ Redux Contemporary Art Center
1056 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 17, 8-11 p.m.
Price: TBA
Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

    Redux's 16th Annual Silent & Live Auction @ Redux Contemporary Art Center

    • Sat., Nov. 17, 8-11 p.m. TBA

