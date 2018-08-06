Monday, August 6, 2018

Charleston Symphony Orchestra opens single ticket sales for 2018-19 season

Including an all new Sacred Series

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 10:38 AM

Music Director Ken Lam leads the CSO, which employs 24 full-time musicians.
  • Provided
  • Music Director Ken Lam leads the CSO, which employs 24 full-time musicians.
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has announced single ticket availability for the 2018-19 season, including an all-new series of chamber music performances, the Sacred Series. The performances kick off on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Gaillard Center with a Masterworks season premiere, Rach 3, featuring Juilliard-trained pianist Stewart Goodyear.

In case you need a refresher on the types of CSO performances you can expect throughout the season, here's a quick guide:

Masterworks programming features more traditional classical music, with selections that range from Beethoven's 5th Symphony to Mozart's Requiem.

Pops performances are influenced by more contemporary performers, featuring evenings dedicated to the music of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as evenings of opera and Broadway hits.

The newly announced Sacred Series consists of three chamber music performances — i.e. concerts in a more intimate setting — that take place at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in downtown Charleston. 
Location Details Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
120 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Church
Map

Special events include the "family favorite" Holiday Pops concert and a performance of Holiday Bress with Doc Severinsen, the former band leader for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Check out the full 2018-19 schedule online, where you can buy single tickets, or sign up for a season subscription.

Location Details Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 242-3099
General Location and Theatre
Map

