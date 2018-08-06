Monday, August 6, 2018

Charleston Arts Festival announces full 2018 lineup including the 10 year anniversary of Pecha Kucha

Two months, 10 events, and more art than you can shake a stick at

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Aug 6, 2018 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge Check out art from Sara Pittman at Beresford Studios this September. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Check out art from Sara Pittman at Beresford Studios this September.

Now in its third year, the Charleston Arts Festival (CAF), with co-founders Andrew Walker and Terry Fox at its helm, returns to Charleston for a series of arts events starting Sept. 5 and running through Nov. 15. Not to be confused with any other arts festival in town, the CAF is both an extension and reincarnation of Charleston's 10-season Jail Break event, which Walker retired in 2015.

CAF's website describes its mission: 

Charleston Arts Festival seeks to bridge the gap between artist intention and audience expectation by leveraging creative collaboration across artistic disciplines. Eye-opening, accessible and intentional art will set the scene for a dose of perspective in every genre.

With 10 reasonably priced arts events spaced out over the period of two and a half months, CAF is certainly accessible. CAF operates not as a singular festival taking place over a defined period of time (although there is a start and end date to the duration of the 'fest'), but rather as an ongoing collaboration among various artists and arts organizations. Here's the rundown:

On Sept. 5 head to Charleston Music Hall for Pecha Kucha 31, featuring speakers that range from Holy Cow Yoga's Trace Bonner to former City Paper staff photographer, Jonathan Boncek.

Related Pecha Kucha 31 features The Cocktail Bandits, Mike Quinn, and former CP staff photog Jonathan Boncek: A whole bunch of chit chat
Pecha Kucha 31 features The Cocktail Bandits, Mike Quinn, and former CP staff photog Jonathan Boncek
A whole bunch of chit chat
We know we have good taste. I mean, just look at our unofficial motto — "Always free. Never cheap." That's what you think of when you think Charleston City Paper, isn't it? Regardless, it comes as no surprise to us that our former staff photographer Jonathan Boncek joins the upcoming (kickass) lineup for Pecha Kucha 31 speakers. Snag tickets to the Wed. Sept. 5 show ($12/adv., $14/day of) now.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
Opening at Beresford Studios on Sept. 6, Sara Pittman's solo show, The Road Between, features abstract expressionist works.

The fourth annual PBR arts showcase will be held at Purple Buffalo on Sept. 8, and includes a co-sponsored zine that further highlights the work of 10 diverse artists on display.

A fundraising event, The Art of the Vintage Motorcycle: The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, brings together owners and riders of vintage motorcycles as part of an international initiative to raise money for prostate cancer research and treatment for mental health issues affecting men. Held on Sept. 20, the 10 mile ride circuit includes stops at a number of Charleston bars and culminates at the Royal American.

click to enlarge eae85d44deb446968154c2489536b7e6.jpg


Poe | A Play in the Dark heads to Footlight Players Theatre for a two-night run, Oct. 5 and 6. The performance is "an original music and movement exploration of the haunting recesses of Edgar Allan Poe's mind upon the conception of his masterwork, The Raven." Trippy right? A Play in the Dark features movement choreographed by Dance Lab's Jenny Broe and a score composed and performed by CAF's Andrew Walker.

Myth Of An Atom, a visual and musical performance, returns to Charleston after debuting their project at CAF's finale in 2016. The brainchild of New York-based duo visual designer Christian Hannon (NON Visuals) and musician/producer Fallen Atom, Myth Of An Atom eclectically fuses elements of hip-hop, R&B, future base, and electronic soundscapes.

Related Charleston Arts Festival's 'Myth of an Atom,' explores the relationship between light and sound: Cohesive collaboration
Charleston Arts Festival's 'Myth of an Atom,' explores the relationship between light and sound
Cohesive collaboration
Christian Hannon (a.k.a. NON Visuals) is a rising star in the field of visual design, known for his innovative sound reactive projection mapping. Adam Fallen (a.k.a. Fallen Atom) is a musician and producer tearing down genre barriers by blending pop, hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and electronic soundscapes. Together, they've created Myth of an Atom, an immersive experience featuring live musicians and stunning visuals all created in real time.
By Matt Dobie
Features

Concoction, an homage to Jail Break, hits Royal American on Oct. 20 with musical performances and a dance extravaganza.

With a date TBD, Paul Cristina debuts new work at Beresford Studios this October.

Related Paul Cristina creates art evocative of life, death, and the unknown: The Beautiful and the Damned
Paul Cristina creates art evocative of life, death, and the unknown
The Beautiful and the Damned
Paul Cristina and I are sitting in his studio, listening to a compilation of jazz songs from David Lynch movies. We agree that the setting — a raised platform in a drafty studio, two lumpy pink chairs, a lone coffee lid on the floor by our feet — feels a bit Twin Peaks-y. Later, listening to my transcription of the interview, which clocked in just shy of two hours and 15 minutes, I feel transported. It might be the music — a soundtrack to one afternoon of my life — or it could be what Cristina's talking about. And what is that, exactly?
By Connelly Hardaway
Features

CAF premieres two films this year, Beyond Transport and Alexx Finding Home, both documentaries from California-based filmmaker, Ched Lohr. You can catch the flicks Nov. 3 at the American Theater.

CAF rounds things out just as it began, with Pecha Kucha (32) — this time the 10th anniversary edition. Over the past decade Pecha Kucha has featured more than 250 creatives talking about what inspires them to do what they do. The original nine creatives return to the stage, including local artist Tim Hussey; founder of YALLFest, Jonathan Sanchez; Founder of HOOK and member of the Dubplates, Brady Waggoner; chef and restaurant owner Nico Romo; poet laureate of Charleston, Marcus Amaker; and co-founder of The Southern, Justin Nathanson.

Buy tickets and learn more about all things Charleston Arts Festival online

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pecha Kucha 31 @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m. $14/day of, $12/adv.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick
    The Road Between @ Beresford Studios

    • Thu., Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m. and Sept. 6-Oct. 7 Free to attend

  • Staff Pick
    PBR Arts Showcase @ The Purple Buffalo

    • Sat., Sept. 8, 4-11 p.m. Free to attend

  • The Art of the Vintage Motorcycle: The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride @ The Royal American

    • Sun., Sept. 30, 2-5 p.m. Free to attend

  • Staff Pick
    Poe | A Play in the Dark @ Footlight Players Theatre

    • Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m. $20/day of, $15/adv.

  • Staff Pick
    Myth Of An Atom @ Footlight Players Theatre

    • Oct. 5-6, 10 p.m. $15

  • Staff Pick
    Concoction @ The Royal American

    • Sat., Oct. 20, 6-11 p.m. $20/day of, $15/adv.

  • Staff Pick
    'Beyond Transport' and 'Alexx Finding Home' @ American Theater

    • Sat., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. $8

  • Staff Pick
    Pecha Kucha 32 @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m. $12/day of, $10/adv.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS