Get your horror fiction fandom on with Grady Hendrix at the Write On! Fest this weekend

As part of this weekend's Write On! Literacy Festival, novelist, screenwriter, columnist and all around Charlestonian horror nerd Grady Hendrix brings his unique brand of wit and terror to your local library. Much like any cryptic creature from tales of yore, the guy is silently producing much creative havoc out there while the mainstream blissfully slumbers.
The man behind the tales of a haunted IKEA (Horrorstor
); a creepily heartwarming Charleston based tale of exorcists and friendship (My Best Friend’s Exorcism
); the celebration of 70s and 80s horror fiction (Paperbacks From Hell,
which won the Stoker Award in 2017 for Distinguished Achievement in Non-Fiction); and an upcoming heavy metal horror epic available in September (We Sold Our Souls
), will be hosting a writing workshop at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library this Friday at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday Hendrix will do a live reading at the Main Library downtown at 12:30 p.m.. The live reading (which he’s done in Montreal, London, New York, and LA ) will take the audience through a psyche-destroying oral history of the bygone era of Nazi leprechauns, skeleton doctors, killer crabs, killer jellyfish, killer babies, and everything in between that lurked in the “lurid, foil-embossed, die-cut covers of...the Paperbacks from Hell!!!!”
Learn more at ccpl.org
