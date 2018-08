Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival announces 2018 schedule

Jonathan Boncek

The Library Society at 164 King St.

click to enlarge

Calling all like-minded literary fiends — the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, starting on Thurs. Nov. 8, has announced its 2018 schedule. From talks about Vanessa Bell (Virginia Woolf's sister) to a chat with "premier political dramatist" David Hare to a discussion withauthor Margo Jefferson, this festival is chock full of top-notch events. Tickets are currently on sale and range from an all-access pass ($300) to single event tickets (generally $25).The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival was first held last year, a creative collaboration between Charleston, S.C. and Charleston, England, where a small literary festival has been held for the past 28 years. The Charleston, S.C. fest is coordinated by Charleston to Charleston Inc., a nonprofit organized by the Charleston Trust in Sussex and the Lowcountry's Charleston Library Society.In addition to talks with authors and notable speakers, this year's fest features a screening of the film, Denial , scripted by visiting author David Hare, and based on Deborah Lipstadt'sAnd while it would be nearly impossible to pick our 'favorite' event in this festival, several stand out, including:a talk with senior political CNN analyst John Avlon, novelist and former marine Elliot Ackerman, and photojournalist Lynsey Addario;a discussion with "one of journalism's legendary editors," and former editor in chief of Vanity Fair, Tina Brown;: a panel with United States District Judge Richard Gergel, who discusses his upcoming book,, about the pioneering civil rights decisions which challenged segregation orthodoxy in the South.Peruse the entire schedule on line at charlestontocharleston.com