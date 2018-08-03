Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival announces 2018 schedule

-
Jonathan Boncek
-
The Library Society at 164 King St.
Calling all like-minded literary fiends — the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, starting on Thurs. Nov. 8, has announced its 2018 schedule. From talks about Vanessa Bell (Virginia Woolf's sister) to a chat with "premier political dramatist" David Hare to a discussion with Negroland
author Margo Jefferson, this festival is chock full of top-notch events. Tickets are currently on sale
and range from an all-access pass ($300) to single event tickets (generally $25).
The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival was first held last year, a creative collaboration between Charleston, S.C. and Charleston, England, where a small literary festival has been held for the past 28 years. The Charleston, S.C. fest is coordinated by Charleston to Charleston Inc., a nonprofit organized by the Charleston Trust in Sussex and the Lowcountry's Charleston Library Society.
In addition to talks with authors and notable speakers, this year's fest features a screening of the film, Denial
, scripted by visiting author David Hare, and based on Deborah Lipstadt's History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier
.
And while it would be nearly impossible to pick our 'favorite' event in this festival, several stand out, including:
click to enlarge
Chronicling Conflict:
a talk with senior political CNN analyst John Avlon, novelist and former marine Elliot Ackerman, and photojournalist Lynsey Addario;
The Vanity Fair Diaries:
a discussion with "one of journalism's legendary editors," and former editor in chief of Vanity Fair, Tina Brown;
Unexampled Courage
: a panel with United States District Judge Richard Gergel, who discusses his upcoming book, Unexampled Courage
, about the pioneering civil rights decisions which challenged segregation orthodoxy in the South.
Peruse the entire schedule on line at charlestontocharleston.com
.