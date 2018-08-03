Friday, August 3, 2018

Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival announces 2018 schedule

12+ events over four days

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Aug 3, 2018 at 10:08 AM

The Library Society at 164 King St. - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • The Library Society at 164 King St.
Calling all like-minded literary fiends — the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, starting on Thurs. Nov. 8, has announced its 2018 schedule. From talks about Vanessa Bell (Virginia Woolf's sister) to a chat with "premier political dramatist" David Hare to a discussion with Negroland author Margo Jefferson, this festival is chock full of top-notch events. Tickets are currently on sale and range from an all-access pass ($300) to single event tickets (generally $25).

The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival was first held last year, a creative collaboration between Charleston, S.C. and Charleston, England, where a small literary festival has been held for the past 28 years. The Charleston, S.C. fest is coordinated by Charleston to Charleston Inc., a nonprofit organized by the Charleston Trust in Sussex and the Lowcountry's Charleston Library Society.
Related Author Edward Ball investigates the life of Dawn Pepita Simmons: A Room of Her Own
Author Edward Ball investigates the life of Dawn Pepita Simmons
A Room of Her Own
It started with an inquiry. It was 1999, maybe 2000. Receiving a letter was surely becoming less common, but it was not yet an anomaly, a quirky, quaint reminder of simpler times. It was a means to an end — Dear so and so, I am inquiring about — and in this case, it was an alleged family heirloom, an antique piece of furniture. A commode chair. A toilet.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Features
In addition to talks with authors and notable speakers, this year's fest features a screening of the film, Denial, scripted by visiting author David Hare, and based on Deborah Lipstadt's History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier.

And while it would be nearly impossible to pick our 'favorite' event in this festival, several stand out, including:
click to enlarge tina_brown_book.jpg


Chronicling Conflict: a talk with senior political CNN analyst John Avlon, novelist and former marine Elliot Ackerman, and photojournalist Lynsey Addario;

The Vanity Fair Diaries: a discussion with "one of journalism's legendary editors," and former editor in chief of Vanity Fair, Tina Brown; 

Unexampled Courage: a panel with United States District Judge Richard Gergel, who discusses his upcoming book, Unexampled Courage, about the pioneering civil rights decisions which challenged segregation orthodoxy in the South.

Peruse the entire schedule on line at charlestontocharleston.com.

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival (Festivals + Events)

    • Nov. 8-11 $25+
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS