Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival announces 2018 schedule

Author Edward Ball investigates the life of Dawn Pepita Simmons

A Room of Her Own

It started with an inquiry. It was 1999, maybe 2000. Receiving a letter was surely becoming less common, but it was not yet an anomaly, a quirky, quaint reminder of simpler times. It was a means to an end — Dear so and so, I am inquiring about — and in this case, it was an alleged family heirloom, an antique piece of furniture. A commode chair. A toilet.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Features