Lil Bit Lit Studio creates books to brighten young minds

Lil Bit Lit Studio
is a local project that's got big plans to create books that "brighten young minds." Founded by Molly Fienning, Jenny DiBenedetto, and Raven Roxanne, Lil Bit Lit's mission is to "create beautiful art-forward storybooks written and illustrated by exciting, emerging Southern artists."
Lil Bit Lit currently has a Kickstarter campaign
for a new book, You Animal
, written and illustrated by Becca Barnet and Kaleigh Hastings of Sisal Creative. The Kickstarter describes the book, "You Animal
will help children of all ages reconnect with animals by inspiring them to be their best animal self." Each mini story has a "call to action" for animals and kids, with questions that ask readers how they can relate to animals in the stories.
You have 28 more days to help fund You Animal
, which is asking for $6,500 to back the project. Learn more online at Kickstarter.com
.