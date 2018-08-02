Thursday, August 2, 2018
Beresford Studios presents new works by CofC grad Heather Thornton
Ebb and flow
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 1:22 PM
Beresford Studios
Provided/ Heather Thornton
presents new work by Heather Thornton, a recent College of Charleston studio art grad, starting Fri. Aug. 10, with an opening reception held from 5-8 p.m. The works, collectively entitled EBB | FLOW
will be on display in the gallery until Sept. 2.
The exhibit features figurative collages of paper clippings that mirror life experiences. As the exhibit statement reads, "The works interpret feelings surrounding the ebb and flow of self-image, from coming to terms with depression, body image, and a shared intimacy with loved ones."
