Thursday, August 2, 2018

Artist Devin McKinney brings fire to light in new Revealed Gallery exhibit

Fire + LED lights + sound

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge MARGARET WRIGHT FILE PHOTO
  • Margaret Wright file photo
Last year we wrote about local artist Devin McKinney — a guy who, quite simply, "likes to play with fire." An optometrist by day, McKinney enjoys manipulating light, creating art through the use of fire, LED lights, plexiglass, and paint. You can see how all of that comes together on Sat. Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Revealed Gallery, with a show that McKinney describes as "an experience of what happens when light meets sound."
Related Devin McKinney creates art with fire and light — check it out at his Avondale opening tomorrow: Burnin' the midnight art
Devin McKinney creates art with fire and light — check it out at his Avondale opening tomorrow
Burnin' the midnight art
Optometrist Devin McKinney likes to play with fire. And while he says he doesn't set everything around him aflame, he certainly tests his limits. That's what led to his current exhibition, the dissolving series, opening tomorrow night at Avondale Therapy. the dissolving series was created with fire, LED lights, plexiglass, and paint. Check it out for yourself starting at 7 p.m.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
McKinney's show, Breaking Through, is something he's been working on a for a while now. He says, "My visions always originate in sound and now I get the opportunity to share the whole experience." Get a sneak peek of what to expect with the video below.

breaking through teaser from Devin McKinney on Vimeo.

    Breaking Through @ Revealed Art Gallery

    • Sat., Aug. 18, 8 p.m. Free to attend

