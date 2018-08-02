Artist Devin McKinney brings fire to light in new Revealed Gallery exhibit

Devin McKinney creates art with fire and light — check it out at his Avondale opening tomorrow

Burnin' the midnight art

Optometrist Devin McKinney likes to play with fire. And while he says he doesn't set everything around him aflame, he certainly tests his limits. That's what led to his current exhibition, the dissolving series, opening tomorrow night at Avondale Therapy. the dissolving series was created with fire, LED lights, plexiglass, and paint. Check it out for yourself starting at 7 p.m.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock