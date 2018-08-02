Thursday, August 2, 2018
Artist Devin McKinney brings fire to light in new Revealed Gallery exhibit
Fire + LED lights + sound
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 2:30 PM
Last year we wrote about local artist Devin McKinney
— a guy who, quite simply, "likes to play with fire." An optometrist by day, McKinney enjoys manipulating light, creating art through the use of fire, LED lights, plexiglass, and paint. You can see how all of that comes together on Sat. Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Revealed Gallery, with a show that McKinney describes as "an experience of what happens when light meets sound."
McKinney's show, Breaking Through
, is something he's been working on a for a while now. He says, "My visions always originate in sound and now I get the opportunity to share the whole experience." Get a sneak peek of what to expect with the video below.
breaking through teaser from Devin McKinney on Vimeo.
