From live painting to floral walls, 7 art exhibits to check out this week

In honor of First Friday and a slew of art exhibits opening this weekend, we figured we'd point you in the direction of some of our hot picks. Some shows open this Friday, some have been open (you just may not know about them!), and some are the first in a series of cool art happenings. Plan your weekend around art, y'all — we promise it won't steer you wrong.
We dove deep into two shows opening this Friday — read about Robert Lange Studios' carnival-inspired It's Showtime
and Meyer Vogl Gallery's abstract exploration, Leave a Mark
, then check the shows out (with wine glass in hand, duh) this weekend.
Gypsy Mélange: First Saturdays at the Grand Bohemian
From 4-7 p.m. on Sat. Aug. 4, head over to the Grand Bohemian hotel for an art show and demonstration by Briahna Wenke. Watch her signature palette painting technique and enjoy live music by Emily Curtis and a wine tasting from Cellar 55.
Prune, Layer, and Bloom
in Redux’s Gallery 1056 — the little gallery behind Redux's main exhibit — features work by their resident artist Paige Feigley and is curated by Julia Deckman. On display through September 1, Feigley's latest work uses a variety of mediums including pen, ink, and paint. Make sure to stop by her floral wall made of hand cut leaves and flowers.
The Summer Show at Trager Contemporary
The Summer Show at Trager features the works of three unique artists: Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner, and Samantha Reuter. Stop by through Aug. 26 to view Heppner’s arboreal photographs, Fester’s mixed-media paintings, and Reuter’s paintings about the power of the female form. On August 24, enjoy an end of summer reception
with live music, refreshments, and a meet and greet with the artists.
Inside Out: Expressing Our Inner Voices
The Women of Expressive Abstracts at the North Charleston City Gallery features work from 35 female abstract expressionist painters who share a passion for abstract art. The show reflects “the "language of non objective abstraction” and is on display through August 31.
Below the Sky: New Work by Victor Hart
Below the Sky
by Victor Hart dives deeper into the imagined world of Hart’s work. Hart says, "Each piece exists as a snapshot in time that offers a glimpse into this place, hinting at the connected nature of everything. I am for each painting to have an alien, yet intriguing nature to it. Both hostile and inviting at the same time." His new work will be on display at the Saul Alexander Gallery in the Main Library through the end of August. Head to an opening reception on Mon. Aug. 6 from 6-7 p.m.