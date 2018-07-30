Monday, July 30, 2018

Les Miserables heads to the N. Chs PAC this October

Tickets on sale Mon. Aug. 6

Posted by Katie Lyons on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Do you hear the people sing? The Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in October and tickets go on sale Mon. August 6 at 10 a.m. Starting at $45, you can purchase tickets online or by calling the box office.

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's musical is coming off a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement. In a press release Mackintosh says, “I‘m delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever.”

If you are not one of the 70 million people who have seen Les Mis, here’s a quick refresh: Set in 19th century revolutionary France, Les Misérables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a peasant who was jailed for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread. Les Mis is a story of “broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.”

And if a weepy story about bread thieves still hasn't convinced you, don't take our word for it. The New York Times called the production of Les Mis, "Thrilling, spectacular and unforgettable." Boston Globe says, "You simply won't want it to end." And the Chicago Tribune claims, "One of the greatest musicals ever created! A gorgeous touring Les Misérables is back on the barricades, renewed and refreshed."
Event Details Les Miserables
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston, South Carolina
When: Oct. 16-21
Price: $45+
Theater
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Les Miserables @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

    • Oct. 16-21 $45+

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS