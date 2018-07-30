Les Miserables heads to the N. Chs PAC this October

click to enlarge
Do you hear the people sing? The Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables
heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in October and tickets go on sale Mon. August 6 at 10 a.m. Starting at $45, you can purchase tickets online
or by calling the box office.
Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's musical is coming off a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement. In a press release Mackintosh says, “I‘m delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever.”
If you are not one of the 70 million people who have seen Les Mis
, here’s a quick refresh: Set in 19th century revolutionary France, Les Mis
érables
tells the story of Jean Valjean, a peasant who was jailed for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread. Les Mis
is a story of “broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.”
And if a weepy story about bread thieves still hasn't convinced you, don't take our word for it. The New York Times
called the production of Les Mis
, "Thrilling, spectacular and unforgettable." Boston Globe
says, "You simply won't want it to end." And the Chicago Tribune
claims, "One of the greatest musicals ever created! A gorgeous touring Les Mis
érables
is back on the barricades, renewed and refreshed."