Charleston artist Paul Cristina presents solo exhibit in Lake City starting this Fri. Aug. 3

Charleston-based artist Paul Cristina presents a solo exhibition in Lake City, S.C. (home of ArtFields) this August and September, with an opening reception this Fri. Aug. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Born from Tomorrow
features a new body of work of paintings and video installation, and will be on display at the TRAX visual Arts Center through Sept. 16.
A little under a two hour drive from downtown Charleston, Lake City was once a bean farming community whose fields went fallow. Now, Lake City is revitalizing and putting a good deal of effort into its thriving arts scene. As part of ongoing exhibitions in the town, The TRAX Visual Arts Center
(a new 5,000 square foot gallery) hosts artists Cristina and Patti Brady
, a contemporary artist from Greenville, S.C.
In conjunction with the TRAX exhibit, the Jones-Carter Gallery, a former feed and seed store, will host artist Mills Brown
. The Florence, S.C. native presents Long Way Home
, inspired by magic realism and Southern gothic style.
Keep up with all of Lake City's arts happenings online
