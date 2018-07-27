Pour House mural contest gives you a chance to make your mark on their expanded deck

If you need a creative outlet, the 8th annual Charleston Pour House mural competition is on. Celebrating sixteen years of the PoHo and the recent deck expansion, there is even more real estate for local music and visual arts. Artists are encouraged to submit murals that highlight community through music ("think Love, Live, and Music") by Sat. Aug. 18.

Thirteen participants will be selected by a panel of Pour House and Charlietown Prints staff based on concept, craftsmanship, and originality. Submission size should reflect the potential location, which include areas both inside the new deck and outside. Spots available inside the deck area are 7'x7' (two spots available) and 9'x7' (three spots available). Eight locations are on the outside deck area: 7'x7' (three spots available), 6'x7' (3 spots available), 10’x7’ (one spot available), and 4’x7’ (one spot available). Applicants must be 18 or older and be able to submit samples of the proposed mural, original work only.

Public voting will run Sept. 3-9. First, second, and third place winners will be announced on September 12. The first prize mural will be used for t-shirts made by Charlietown prints and will take home the top prize that includes $500 cash and one-year’s admission to shows at the Pour House.

Email submissions to todd@charlietownprints.com, kim@charlestonpourhouse.com, and alexharrispoho@gmail.com by Sat. Aug. 18. Full details from the PoHo here: https://chspoho.co/2OkYabr.