Stand-up comedian and political activist Eddie Izzard performs at the Gaillard Center this October

Eddie Izzard once ran 27 miles in 27 days. He's that kind of stand-up comedian.
Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and political activist Eddie Izzard is coming to the Charleston Gaillard Center on October 9. The hilarious and intimate show will feature a bit of stand-up, discussion of Izzard's personal and professional life, sharing of personal photos, and an audience Q&A. The Believe Me Tour will reveal more about the man behind the comedy but keep all of the fascination that fans expect from an Eddie Izzard performance.
Throughout his career, Izzard has done stand-up, acted in films like Ocean’s Twelve
and Ocean's Thirteen, Cars 2
, and Victoria & Abdul
and performed in numerous stage productions. In 2016, he ran 27 marathons in 27 days as a salute to Nelson Mandela and to raise money for Sport Relief. His intelligent and surrealist comedy has delighted audiences for over 30 years.
And about that political activism — just peep Izzard's recent interview with The Guardian
for his strong stances on subjects like antisemitism and Brexit.
Tickets go on sale Fri. August 3 for the October 9 show. Prices range from $39-$79 and will be available online
.