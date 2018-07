Pecha Kucha 31 features The Cocktail Bandits, Mike Quinn, and former CP staff photographer Jonathan Boncek

click to enlarge Provided

We know we have good taste. I mean, just look at our unofficial motto — "Always free. Never cheap." That's what you think of when you think, isn't it? Regardless, it comes as no surprise to us that our former staff photographer Jonathan Boncek joins the upcoming (kickass) lineup for Pecha Kucha 31 speakers. Snag tickets to the Wed. Sept. 5 show ($12/adv., $14/day of) now.In addition to Boncek (we mentioned that he's pretty cool, right?), attendees can hear from everyone's favorite cocktail aficionados, The Cocktail Bandits; Tattooed Moose owners Jen and Mike Kulick; Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art director and chief curator Mark Sloan; yoga teacher Trace Bonner; musician Mike Quinn; former executive producer at CBS News, Tom Bradford; and producer, Wolfgang Zimmerman.Pecha Kucha is presented through a collaboration with the Charleston Music Hall and artist liaison Terry Fox of Charleston Arts Festival