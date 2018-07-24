Pecha Kucha 31 features The Cocktail Bandits, Mike Quinn, and former CP staff photographer Jonathan Boncek

click to enlarge
We know we have good taste. I mean, just look at our unofficial motto — "Always free. Never cheap." That's what you think of when you think Charleston City Paper
, isn't it? Regardless, it comes as no surprise to us that our former staff photographer Jonathan Boncek joins the upcoming (kickass) lineup for Pecha Kucha 31 speakers. Snag tickets
to the Wed. Sept. 5 show ($12/adv., $14/day of) now.
In addition to Boncek (we mentioned that he's pretty cool, right?), attendees can hear from everyone's favorite cocktail aficionados, The Cocktail Bandits; Tattooed Moose owners Jen and Mike Kulick; Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art director and chief curator Mark Sloan; yoga teacher Trace Bonner; musician Mike Quinn; former executive producer at CBS News, Tom Bradford; and producer, Wolfgang Zimmerman.
Pecha Kucha is presented through a collaboration with the Charleston Music Hall and artist liaison Terry Fox of Charleston Arts Festival
.