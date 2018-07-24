Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Pecha Kucha 31 features The Cocktail Bandits, Mike Quinn, and former CP staff photographer Jonathan Boncek

A whole bunch of chit chat

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jul 24, 2018 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
We know we have good taste. I mean, just look at our unofficial motto — "Always free. Never cheap." That's what you think of when you think Charleston City Paper, isn't it? Regardless, it comes as no surprise to us that our former staff photographer Jonathan Boncek joins the upcoming (kickass) lineup for Pecha Kucha 31 speakers. Snag tickets to the Wed. Sept. 5 show ($12/adv., $14/day of) now.

In addition to Boncek (we mentioned that he's pretty cool, right?), attendees can hear from everyone's favorite cocktail aficionados, The Cocktail Bandits; Tattooed Moose owners Jen and Mike Kulick; Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art director and chief curator Mark Sloan; yoga teacher Trace Bonner; musician Mike Quinn; former executive producer at CBS News, Tom Bradford; and producer, Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Pecha Kucha is presented through a collaboration with the Charleston Music Hall and artist liaison Terry Fox of Charleston Arts Festival.
Event Details Pecha Kucha 31
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
Price: $14/day of, $12/adv.
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pecha Kucha 31 @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Wed., Sept. 5, 7 p.m. $14/day of, $12/adv.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS